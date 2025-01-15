Sinister ‘staring’ attacker sexually assaulted woman in Fife club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Sinister ‘staring’ attacker sexually assaulted woman in Fife club

Catalin Fekete was found guilty after a trial of the terrifying attack in Dunfermline.

By Jamie McKenzie
Catalin Fekete
Catalin Fekete.

A sinister sex attacker stared at a woman across a Fife dancefloor for “five minutes” before assaulting her.

Catalin Fekete, 33, left his victim “frozen” when he “locked” her with his arms from behind, squeezed her bottom, and pushed his erect penis against her, at The Brasshouse in Dunfermline.

One of the woman’s friends witnessed the attack and another asked a bouncer to throw out Fekete.

He had denied the offending during a trial, insisting he had never seen any of the women before.

He claimed he had been stared at and “followed” by three other women in the club that night.

Under questioning by prosecutor Azrah Yousaf, he acknowledged having at least 11 beers by the time he got to The Brasshouse and said he had another “four or five” there, then claimed he had dropped “three or four” of them on the floor.

Catalin Fekete
Catalin Fekete leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Clair McLachlan found Fekete guilty of the October 8 2023 sexual assault and put him on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Fekete was previously found guilty of sexual assault in July 2018 in Ireland.and jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Club attack

Fekete’s victim, aged in her 50s, told the trial: “He was standing across at the other side of the dancefloor, consistently staring at me, and I was getting a bit frightened by it.”

Asked by Ms Yousaf how long he stared, the woman said: “Five minutes. I felt intimidated, nervous.”

She went on: “He approached me when on the dance floor, tried to dance with me.

“I said ‘no’ and I went over to (a friend).”

She said she told Fekete she was going to get her mother to try to scare him off.

She came off the dance floor and was standing having a drink at a table when Fekete came up and “grabbed me and grabbed his hands round me”.

The Brasshouse in Dunfermline
The Brasshouse in Dunfermline.

She said: “He grabbed my bottom, pushed himself into me, tried to put his fingers somewhere from behind.

“I could feel that he was excited.”

She said: “I was placed into a lock. I could not move.

“I was asking him to get off me and that’s why (witnesses) came over to rescue me to get him off me, and he pretty much scampered away.”

The woman said she “froze” during the the five-to-ten-second attack.

She said his “face was totally sweating”.

Facebook appeals

The woman told the trial that the next morning she saw “the same man plastered over Facebook about what he had been up to that night” at the Carnegie Drive club, leading her to report it to police.

One of the woman’s friends told the trial how she intervened when she saw Fekete with his arms around the woman and grabbing her bottom.

The witness said: “She looked distressed, she wanted away from him.”

Fekete, whose address on court papers was given as Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline, told the trial he now lives in Cupar.

He was aided in court by a Romanian interpreter.

Sheriff McLachlan told him she found each of the Crown witnesses to be “wholly credible and reliable” and accepted what they said was truthful.

Sentencing was deferred until February 26 to obtain background reports and Fekete’s bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jimmy MCVicar
Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bad blood and eye-gouge threat
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Engineer told police he entered fire tragedy Perth hotel to retrieve CCTV cameras
Perth Sheriff Court
Stripper accused of Crieff Hydro lodge sex attack can keep performing
HMP Glenochil
Fife child abuser was still deemed high-risk when he died in prison after nearly…
Sidney Masozo. Image: Facebook
Victim-blaming serial sex fiend said attack on woman in Perth flat was 'fetish activity'
Perth police station
Police officer on trial accused of 'headbutting and punching' colleague at Perth HQ
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Family's holiday horror as American bully dog savages pet Dachshund in Stirling
Kieran Watson
High-risk Fife underwear thief jailed for sharing child abuse videos