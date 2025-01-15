Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87

Mr Roberts founded a trust which is transforming the former courthouse buildings into a community hub.

By Cheryl Peebles
Angus Roberts from Arbroath
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.

Architect Angus Roberts who led efforts to preserve Arbroath Courthouse for community use has died aged 87.

Angus, who was also a stalwart of Strathmore Rugby Club, passed away after a short illness on December 26.

He died without seeing the transformation – which he instigated – of the historic and architecturally significant courthouse buildings into a community hub.

However, Angus Courthouse Community Trust said anticipated completion of the £2 million project in spring 2026 will be a legacy to his work.

Angus, of St Vigeans, was born and brought up in Arbroath the youngest of two sons of John and Williamina.

Outside Arbroath Courthouse with fellow trustee Harry Simpson. Image: Paul Reid.

During his time at Arbroath High School he was a Scout then Venture Scout.

In 1955 he was one of only eight Angus Scouts to travel to Canada for an international jamboree near the Niagara Falls.

As a youngster, he was also a keen and talented rugby player, part of Forfar’s Strathmore RFC squad.

After school, Angus studied to become an architect, graduating with a diploma in 1961 from the Dundee Institute of Art and Technology, which later became Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

In the same year, he married his childhood sweetheart Sheila Walker.

The couple had three children, Lee, Gail and Mark, before later divorcing.

Angus’ 38-year career as an architect

Early in his career he was involved in designing local authority housing in the Ardler area of Dundee and in later years he was project coordinator for the Dundee Gateway Project.

In 1965 he was part of a three-man delegation to London researching the implications of the metric system for the building industry and making recommendations on its implementation.

During his 38-year career Angus also taught architecture. He was a senior lecturer and dean of the faculty of architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone and tutored at both Edinburgh University and the city’s art college.

He also lectured at a technical college in Russia and the University of Hanover in Germany.

Before he retired in 1999 Angus married again to solicitor Barbra Chapel who died in 2017.

Angus’ determination to preserve Arbroath Courthouse for community

She worked in Arbroath Sheriff Court before its closure in 2014, while Angus had long been a member of the Arbroath Guildry.

His familiarity with the linked courthouse and Guildry buildings fired his determination to spend the final decade of his life ensuring their future at the heart of the community.

Daughter Gail said: “As an architect he understood the history of the town and the buildings and he didn’t want to see them turned into more flats.

“He decided he wanted to preserve the buildings specifically with the intent of reinvigorating them for the town and to give the community a place of focus.”

Shortly after the closure of the court, Angus formed ACCT with other concerned locals.

Inside the courthouse with secretary and treasurer Lynn Cameron as a crowd funder was launched in 2022. Image: Paul Reid.

Under his chairmanship, the group bought the historic buildings in December 2020.

The first phase of the project was completed, making the buildings wind and watertight. The next will see them transformed into a multipurpose community centre.

Trustee John Rawlings said Angus was determined to secure the buildings for the Arbroath community.

He added: “He worked with great tenacity and passion for over 10 years and has left a huge legacy for the remaining trustees to ensure fulfilment of his vision.”

A lifelong passion for rugby

When not busy with ACCT, Angus spent much of his time watching rugby. He remained involved throughout his life with Strathmore RFC.

Two stints as president were followed by him being made a honorary vice-president in 1983.

He had a debenture seat at Murrayfield from where he loyally followed the Scottish team.

Angus also had a keen interest in politics and “very strong socialist principles”. He was a member of the Communist Party in his youth before shifting his support to Labour.

He was a keen art fan and collector. Among his friends were artists the late Dennis Buchan, the late Richard Hunter and his wife Ann Patrick.

Angus was also a fellow of the RSA (Royal Society for the Arts), a founder member of Arbroath Civic Society and member of Arbroath Burns Club.

As well as Lee, Gail and Mark, he leaves behind stepson and stepdaughter Johnathan and Laura, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

More from Obituaries

Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner
Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies…
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer
Enid Gauldie from Invergowrie has passed away at the age of 96.
Tribute to Enid Gauldie: Invergowrie writer, book-seller and historian dies at 96
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Gordon Cruickshank: Trailblazing motor sport journalist and tetraplegic innovator from Fife dies at 69
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Tributes to Murray Thomson: Dundee’s 'real newspaper man' who has died aged 88
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Tribute to Jim Gray: The Dundee English teacher with 'a waspish wit and a…
4
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Brother's touching tribute to Angus dad who died suddenly aged 36
2
The architect died on December 26 after a short illness. Image: Gail Edginton.
Tribute to Raymond Crawford Keay: ‘The Oracle’ of Perth bus station
Lynda Simpson
Fife mum Lynda Simpson, 36, used her final months to make family memories

Conversation