Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87

Architect Angus Roberts who led efforts to preserve Arbroath Courthouse for community use has died aged 87.

Angus, who was also a stalwart of Strathmore Rugby Club, passed away after a short illness on December 26.

He died without seeing the transformation – which he instigated – of the historic and architecturally significant courthouse buildings into a community hub.

However, Angus Courthouse Community Trust said anticipated completion of the £2 million project in spring 2026 will be a legacy to his work.

Angus, of St Vigeans, was born and brought up in Arbroath the youngest of two sons of John and Williamina.

During his time at Arbroath High School he was a Scout then Venture Scout.

In 1955 he was one of only eight Angus Scouts to travel to Canada for an international jamboree near the Niagara Falls.

As a youngster, he was also a keen and talented rugby player, part of Forfar’s Strathmore RFC squad.

After school, Angus studied to become an architect, graduating with a diploma in 1961 from the Dundee Institute of Art and Technology, which later became Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

In the same year, he married his childhood sweetheart Sheila Walker.

The couple had three children, Lee, Gail and Mark, before later divorcing.

Angus’ 38-year career as an architect

Early in his career he was involved in designing local authority housing in the Ardler area of Dundee and in later years he was project coordinator for the Dundee Gateway Project.

In 1965 he was part of a three-man delegation to London researching the implications of the metric system for the building industry and making recommendations on its implementation.

During his 38-year career Angus also taught architecture. He was a senior lecturer and dean of the faculty of architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone and tutored at both Edinburgh University and the city’s art college.

He also lectured at a technical college in Russia and the University of Hanover in Germany.

Before he retired in 1999 Angus married again to solicitor Barbra Chapel who died in 2017.

Angus’ determination to preserve Arbroath Courthouse for community

She worked in Arbroath Sheriff Court before its closure in 2014, while Angus had long been a member of the Arbroath Guildry.

His familiarity with the linked courthouse and Guildry buildings fired his determination to spend the final decade of his life ensuring their future at the heart of the community.

Daughter Gail said: “As an architect he understood the history of the town and the buildings and he didn’t want to see them turned into more flats.

“He decided he wanted to preserve the buildings specifically with the intent of reinvigorating them for the town and to give the community a place of focus.”

Shortly after the closure of the court, Angus formed ACCT with other concerned locals.

Under his chairmanship, the group bought the historic buildings in December 2020.

The first phase of the project was completed, making the buildings wind and watertight. The next will see them transformed into a multipurpose community centre.

Trustee John Rawlings said Angus was determined to secure the buildings for the Arbroath community.

He added: “He worked with great tenacity and passion for over 10 years and has left a huge legacy for the remaining trustees to ensure fulfilment of his vision.”

A lifelong passion for rugby

When not busy with ACCT, Angus spent much of his time watching rugby. He remained involved throughout his life with Strathmore RFC.

Two stints as president were followed by him being made a honorary vice-president in 1983.

He had a debenture seat at Murrayfield from where he loyally followed the Scottish team.

Angus also had a keen interest in politics and “very strong socialist principles”. He was a member of the Communist Party in his youth before shifting his support to Labour.

He was a keen art fan and collector. Among his friends were artists the late Dennis Buchan, the late Richard Hunter and his wife Ann Patrick.

Angus was also a fellow of the RSA (Royal Society for the Arts), a founder member of Arbroath Civic Society and member of Arbroath Burns Club.

As well as Lee, Gail and Mark, he leaves behind stepson and stepdaughter Johnathan and Laura, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.