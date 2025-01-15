EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry

University bosses are being accused of balancing the books off the backs of the poorest students.

Dundee University
Dundee University is engulfed in crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University has cut support for free breakfast and food pantry schemes introduced to help the poorest students cope with the spiralling cost of living.

Introduced two years ago, the services provided over 54,000 free breakfasts and 188,000 pantry items to struggling students.

But the university says it had to take the “hard decision” to scrap the service, as part of significant savings to address a £30 million budget black hole.

Insiders say it will badly affect those whose families are unable to give them significant financial support.

‘Do students have confidence?’

One student told The Courier: “It is almost as if the university wanted to laser-target some of the most marginalised students to pay for the crisis of the leadership’s making.

“They spend over a third of a billion pounds every year but would prefer to give our flighty former principal a £300,000 salary instead of funding an essential student service.

“It’s no surprise staff have no confidence in the misleadership of our university.

“Do students have confidence? Does the Scottish Government? Does anyone?”

Dundee University has a financial crisis to manage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman, who covers Dundee, said students should not be forced out of education because they cannot afford to eat.

“Dundee University has provided the money for this vital food support as an important part of its work to ensure students, regardless of background, can pursue their education ambitions,” she said.

“I doubt that many senior managers at the university struggle to pay for food – their expenses accounts including five-star hotels and the like certainly suggest not.

“I urge them to reconsider this decision and continue to provide this vital support for students.”

A spokesman for the university said: “The Campus Pantry and the provision of free breakfasts via the Students’ Association were initiatives we put in place more than two years ago, in recognition of wider cost of living issues at that time.

“We appreciate these volunteer-led activities are highly valued by some students, but the university needs to make significant savings to help with our financial recovery, which does require hard decisions to be made.

“While these initiatives have now ceased, we are exploring some alternative provision of of services. Wider support is also available to students who are in need.”

Read more: Dundee University crisis – what we know so far

