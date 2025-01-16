Police called after suspected explosive device found near Arbroath lifeboat station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police called after suspected explosive device found near Arbroath lifeboat station

Several other items were also discovered at the town's beach.

By Ben MacDonald
Arbroath's lifeboat station.
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid

Police were called to Arbroath’s lifeboat station after a variety of items were discovered near the beach.

They were called to the Shore area of the Angus town just after 10am on Thursday morning.

A number of items were recovered, with one believed to have been an explosive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Thursday, we were called to the beach in Arbroath, near the lifeboat station after items and a possibly ordnance device were discovered.

“EOD and HM Coastguard have been contacted.”

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Montrose Coastguard Rescue was sent to Arbroath harbour in response to a report of suspected ordnance made to HM Coastguard at about 10.55am.

“An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has been informed. Montrose CRT will monitor the location. Police Scotland was also alerted.”

The RNLI has also been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie church hall could be saved for housing conversion
Alex Brash during his playing days at Forfar Athletic
Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash dies as former clubs pay tribute to 'proud Dundonian'
3
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Vow over vulnerable children after Angus Council pauses £1.5m care homes scheme
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Giant £135,000 adventure inflatable coming to Angus country park
3
Dunnichen Stone
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Forfar restaurant
2
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery
Emergency services at North Latch Road, Brechin
7 crews tackle 'significant' house fire in Brechin
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Angus residents warned 15% council tax hike would be needed to fill £9.5m budget…
13
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Watchdog raps Angus competition firm after changing rules to let supplier's brother keep prize
Arbroath's lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath couple with cancer and dementia face uncertain 2025 as 'perfect' home could be…

Conversation