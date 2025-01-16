Police called after suspected explosive device found near Arbroath lifeboat station

Police were called to Arbroath’s lifeboat station after a variety of items were discovered near the beach.

They were called to the Shore area of the Angus town just after 10am on Thursday morning.

A number of items were recovered, with one believed to have been an explosive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Thursday, we were called to the beach in Arbroath, near the lifeboat station after items and a possibly ordnance device were discovered.

“EOD and HM Coastguard have been contacted.”

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Montrose Coastguard Rescue was sent to Arbroath harbour in response to a report of suspected ordnance made to HM Coastguard at about 10.55am.

“An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has been informed. Montrose CRT will monitor the location. Police Scotland was also alerted.”

The RNLI has also been approached for comment.