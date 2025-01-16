Perth Leisure Pool to fully re-open – but boiler problem still unresolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool to fully re-open – but boiler problem still unresolved

"Further periods of closure cannot be ruled out."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool is to re-open. Image: Fraser Band

Facilities at Perth Leisure Pool will fully re-open at the weekend after recent boiler issues.

An update posted on Facebook says the leisure water, monkey jungle and flumes at the Glasgow Road facility will reopen on Saturday.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including the health suite and gym – was closed on January 3.

Perth Leisure Pool boiler issues ‘not fully resolved’

The latest opening comes after the training and teaching pools opened earlier this week.

The full programme of activities advertised on the pool’s timetables is now back up and running

However, the public is being warned that the boiler issue is still not fully resolved.

The building has been closed since January 3.
The building has been closed since January 3. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The statement adds: “Whilst we are looking forward to being able to reopen these areas, customers should be aware that the boiler issue is still not fully resolved.

“There may be some fluctuations in air and water temperatures and unfortunately further periods of closure cannot be ruled out until the issue is fully rectified.

Further updates to follow

“Further updates will be provided in due course.

“For now, though, we’re looking forward to welcoming you all back and we continue to be grateful for the patience and understanding of customers throughout this frustrating time.”

The ongoing issues come amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.

It will not include the leisure water currently offered at Perth Leisure Pool, and a draft timetable revealed children’s leisure swimming would be reduced by more than 30 hours a week.

There is also dismay that Thimblerow will not have an ice rink to replace the one in Dewars Centre, which would also close as part of the scheme.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth recycling centre fire.
Waste firm at centre of Perth fire apologises and reveals £6m investment to prevent…
A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same…
Woman and small boy pointing at symbols on communication board in Methven Park
Perthshire park communication boards will give more kids a voice
Perth recycling centre victim.
Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two…
How the new Turkish restaurant Milas could look on Perth's High Street.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Black and white photo of group of men in kilts and formal wear at function
Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win
2
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge.
Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth's Friarton Bridge
2
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes…

Conversation