Perth Leisure Pool to fully re-open – but boiler problem still unresolved

Facilities at Perth Leisure Pool will fully re-open at the weekend after recent boiler issues.

An update posted on Facebook says the leisure water, monkey jungle and flumes at the Glasgow Road facility will reopen on Saturday.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including the health suite and gym – was closed on January 3.

Perth Leisure Pool boiler issues ‘not fully resolved’

The latest opening comes after the training and teaching pools opened earlier this week.

The full programme of activities advertised on the pool’s timetables is now back up and running

However, the public is being warned that the boiler issue is still not fully resolved.

The statement adds: “Whilst we are looking forward to being able to reopen these areas, customers should be aware that the boiler issue is still not fully resolved.

“There may be some fluctuations in air and water temperatures and unfortunately further periods of closure cannot be ruled out until the issue is fully rectified.

Further updates to follow

“Further updates will be provided in due course.

“For now, though, we’re looking forward to welcoming you all back and we continue to be grateful for the patience and understanding of customers throughout this frustrating time.”

The ongoing issues come amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.

It will not include the leisure water currently offered at Perth Leisure Pool, and a draft timetable revealed children’s leisure swimming would be reduced by more than 30 hours a week.

There is also dismay that Thimblerow will not have an ice rink to replace the one in Dewars Centre, which would also close as part of the scheme.