Dundee United Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live broadcast Dundee United will host Dundee in March while a trip to Aberdeen has also been moved for the Tangerines. By George Cran January 16 2025, 3:47pm January 16 2025, 3:47pm Share Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live broadcast Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5163416/dundee-derby-moved-tv-showdown-live/ Copy Link 0 comment Ethan Ingram and Will Ferry do battle in the first meeting between Dundee and Dundee United this season. Image: SNS The fourth Dundee derby of the season has been moved after Premier Sports made their latest live TV picks. The March clash between Dundee and Dundee United will see the Dark Blues make the short journey down the street to Tannadice. The first derby of the campaign saw the two rivals play out a thrilling 2-2 draw back in August. Before United got the bragging rights with a 2-1 win at Dens Park on January 2. Dundee United enjoy their away day derby win at distraught Dundee, a game also broadcast live on TV. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS The pair will meet once more on Monday in the Scottish Cup. And the return to home ground for the Tangerines will now be broadcast live on Premier Sports. The clash has been moved to Sunday, March 16, with kick off at 3pm. Also on the move for United is their trip to Aberdeen at the start of March. That will also be broadcast live on Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 3pm.
