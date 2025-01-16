Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live broadcast

Dundee United will host Dundee in March while a trip to Aberdeen has also been moved for the Tangerines.

By George Cran
Ethan Ingram and Will Ferry do battle in the first meeting between Dundee and Dundee United
Ethan Ingram and Will Ferry do battle in the first meeting between Dundee and Dundee United this season. Image: SNS

The fourth Dundee derby of the season has been moved after Premier Sports made their latest live TV picks.

The March clash between Dundee and Dundee United will see the Dark Blues make the short journey down the street to Tannadice.

The first derby of the campaign saw the two rivals play out a thrilling 2-2 draw back in August.

Before United got the bragging rights with a 2-1 win at Dens Park on January 2.

United enjoy their away day derby win at full-time. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee United enjoy their away day derby win at distraught Dundee, a game also broadcast live on TV. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

The pair will meet once more on Monday in the Scottish Cup.

And the return to home ground for the Tangerines will now be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The clash has been moved to Sunday, March 16, with kick off at 3pm.

Also on the move for United is their trip to Aberdeen at the start of March.

That will also be broadcast live on Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 3pm.

