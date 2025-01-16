Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live broadcast

The fourth Dundee derby of the season has been moved after Premier Sports made their latest live TV picks.

The March clash between Dundee and Dundee United will see the Dark Blues make the short journey down the street to Tannadice.

The first derby of the campaign saw the two rivals play out a thrilling 2-2 draw back in August.

Before United got the bragging rights with a 2-1 win at Dens Park on January 2.

The pair will meet once more on Monday in the Scottish Cup.

And the return to home ground for the Tangerines will now be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The clash has been moved to Sunday, March 16, with kick off at 3pm.

Also on the move for United is their trip to Aberdeen at the start of March.

That will also be broadcast live on Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 3pm.