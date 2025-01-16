Kirkcaldy residents ‘shocked’ after daytime stabbing leaves woman, 20, in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy residents ‘shocked’ after daytime stabbing leaves woman, 20, in hospital

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
Cheviot Road in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy.
The assault took place on Cheviot Road in Templehall. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing in Kirkcaldy.

The woman was injured after an assault in the Templehall area of the Fife town at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident on Cheviot Road, near the junction with Sidlaw Street.

One Cheviot Road resident told The Courier the incident was the talk of the community.

He said: “It’s all that locals are talking about.

“I didn’t witness the incident but from what I’ve been told the young woman was seriously injured.

“It’s shocked a lot of people around here.”

Kirkcaldy customers shocked after stabbing

A local business owner said he’s had customers asking about the alleged attack all day.

“It’s is the only thing that people are talking about today,” he said.

“Locals are shocked and concerned and with good reason given that this could happen in the street in broad daylight.

“I hope the woman makes a full recovery.”

Sidlaw Street in Kirkcaldy.
Sidlaw Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Officers investigating the stabbing say inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Colin Potter said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1444 of Wednesday, January 15 2025.

Conversation