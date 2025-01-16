Kirkcaldy residents ‘shocked’ after daytime stabbing leaves woman, 20, in hospital

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing in Kirkcaldy.

The woman was injured after an assault in the Templehall area of the Fife town at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident on Cheviot Road, near the junction with Sidlaw Street.

One Cheviot Road resident told The Courier the incident was the talk of the community.

He said: “It’s all that locals are talking about.

“I didn’t witness the incident but from what I’ve been told the young woman was seriously injured.

“It’s shocked a lot of people around here.”

Kirkcaldy customers shocked after stabbing

A local business owner said he’s had customers asking about the alleged attack all day.

“It’s is the only thing that people are talking about today,” he said.

“Locals are shocked and concerned and with good reason given that this could happen in the street in broad daylight.

“I hope the woman makes a full recovery.”

Officers investigating the stabbing say inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Colin Potter said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1444 of Wednesday, January 15 2025.