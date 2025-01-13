Perth Leisure Pool to reopen as ‘temporary solution’ found

Perth Leisure Pool is set to reopen after a “temporary solution” was found to ongoing boiler issues.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including the health suite and gym – was closed on January 3.

An update, posted on Facebook, explained a “temporary solution” has been found, enabling the training and teaching pool to reopen on Tuesday.

The health suite and gym will also reopen.

Perth Leisure Pool boiler issues ‘unresolved’

However, some areas of the pool will remain closed as the boiler issues remain “unresolved”.

The statement said: “Regrettably, the boiler issue remains unresolved.

“Therefore the leisure water, monkey jungle and flumes will remain closed for the time being as engineers continue their investigations.

“We are working with two separate contractors, as well as our onsite team, to rectify this issue and we plan to open the leisure pool and features as soon as we can.

“Due to the temporary nature of the solution in place, there may be some fluctuations in air and water temperatures and a further period of closure may be required to fully resolve the issue once engineers have identified the cause.

“Further updates will be provided when the situation changes.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience during this closure and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The ongoing issues come amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.