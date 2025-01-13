Perth Leisure Pool to reopen as ‘temporary solution’ found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool to reopen as ‘temporary solution’ found

The boiler issue remains unresolved.

By Andrew Robson
The training and teaching pools will reopen on Tuesday.
The training and teaching pools will reopen on Tuesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool is set to reopen after a “temporary solution” was found to ongoing boiler issues.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including the health suite and gym – was closed on January 3.

An update, posted on Facebook, explained a “temporary solution” has been found, enabling the training and teaching pool to reopen on Tuesday.

The health suite and gym will also reopen.

Perth Leisure Pool boiler issues ‘unresolved’

However, some areas of the pool will remain closed as the boiler issues remain “unresolved”.

The statement said: “Regrettably, the boiler issue remains unresolved.

“Therefore the leisure water, monkey jungle and flumes will remain closed for the time being as engineers continue their investigations.

“We are working with two separate contractors, as well as our onsite team, to rectify this issue and we plan to open the leisure pool and features as soon as we can.

The building has been closed since January 3.
The building has been closed since January 3. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Due to the temporary nature of the solution in place, there may be some fluctuations in air and water temperatures and a further period of closure may be required to fully resolve the issue once engineers have identified the cause.

Further updates will be provided when the situation changes.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience during this closure and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The ongoing issues come amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.

Conversation