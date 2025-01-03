Entire Perth Leisure Pool building now shut due to boiler problem

The entire Perth Leisure Pool building has been forced to shut due to an ongoing boiler problem.

The swimming pools have been closed since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

However, the entire building is now closed.

An update on the Perth Leisure Pool Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing boiler issue and with the drop in outside temperatures, the whole building is now closed, which includes the health suite and gym.

Apology over Perth Leisure Pool closure

“The gym at Dewars Centre is available every day – open Monday-Friday 6.30am-10pm and weekends 8am-5pm.

“We will provide an update on the situation later this afternoon (Friday). We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

It comes after a post on December 30 said the pools would likely remain shut until at least January 6 but the gym and health suite were open as normal at that time.