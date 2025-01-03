Entire Perth Leisure Pool building now shut due to boiler problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Entire Perth Leisure Pool building now shut due to boiler problem

The health suite, gym and pools are all closed.

By Ben MacDonald
Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Perth Leisure Pool is closed for customers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The entire Perth Leisure Pool building has been forced to shut due to an ongoing boiler problem.

The swimming pools have been closed since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

However, the entire building is now closed.

An update on the Perth Leisure Pool Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing boiler issue and with the drop in outside temperatures, the whole building is now closed, which includes the health suite and gym.

Apology over Perth Leisure Pool closure

“The gym at Dewars Centre is available every day – open Monday-Friday 6.30am-10pm and weekends 8am-5pm.

“We will provide an update on the situation later this afternoon (Friday). We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

It comes after a post on December 30 said the pools would likely remain shut until at least January 6 but the gym and health suite were open as normal at that time.

More from Perth & Kinross

Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Seven members from the Craigie Community Group stand outside the church.
Perth community bands together in attempt to buy 'integral' church and hall
Longforgan Bowling Club exterior
Carse of Gowrie battery storage plans going on public display
Pavement parking such as this example in Inchture will be banned. Image: Google Street View
Perth and Kinross pavement parking: All you need to know as new rules enforced
7
The police helicopter over Perth on Thursday as police search for John McNeil
Police helicopter launched in Perth in search for missing person John McNeil
The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Perthshire Apartments at South St John's Place. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 7-flat Perth Airbnb dispute and city Wetherspoon plan
The Station Hotel in Perth
Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault
New County Hotel
First Minister John Swinney demands answers 2 years on from fatal Perth hotel fire
Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
Parking watchdog to visit Perth Kinnoull Street and Kinross car parks after complaints

Conversation