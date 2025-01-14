Friarton Bridge in Perth shut due to fire as warning issued over smoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friarton Bridge in Perth shut due to fire as warning issued over smoke

Four fire crews are at a recycling centre below the M90.

By Lucy Scarlett
Breaking news
The bridge remains closed to all traffic.

The Friarton Bridge in Perth is shut in both directions due to a fire at a recycling centre.

Emergency services were called at 3am on Tuesday to a “large fire” underneath the M90 on Lower Friarton Road.

A warning has been issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advising those who live nearby to keep their windows closed due to smoke.

Fire crews tackle blaze near Friarton Bridge

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.04am to a large fire underneath Friarton Bridge.

“Four appliances are currently in attendance, including one special appliance and one height appliance.”

A post on Facebook from Perth and Kinross Council said: “The Friarton Bridge is currently closed to traffic because of a fire in premises on Lower Friarton Road.

“Traffic will be diverted through Perth.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue is advising people living nearby keep their windows closed due to the volume of smoke.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Diversion route through Perth while Friarton Bridge remains closed

Traffic Scotland posted an 8km diversion route for disrupted vehicles on X.

They advised all northbound traffic exit the M90 at junction 10 and continue to Broxden Roundabout before diverting through Perth.

Southbound vehicles shout exit the A90 at M90 junction 11 and also continue through the city centre to Broxden Roundabout.

Northbound delays are estimated at 10 minutes with no current delays southbound.

More to follow.

