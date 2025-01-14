Friarton Bridge in Perth shut due to fire as warning issued over smoke

The Friarton Bridge in Perth is shut in both directions due to a fire at a recycling centre.

Emergency services were called at 3am on Tuesday to a “large fire” underneath the M90 on Lower Friarton Road.

A warning has been issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advising those who live nearby to keep their windows closed due to smoke.

Fire crews tackle blaze near Friarton Bridge

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.04am to a large fire underneath Friarton Bridge.

“Four appliances are currently in attendance, including one special appliance and one height appliance.”

A post on Facebook from Perth and Kinross Council said: “The Friarton Bridge is currently closed to traffic because of a fire in premises on Lower Friarton Road.

“Traffic will be diverted through Perth.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue is advising people living nearby keep their windows closed due to the volume of smoke.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Diversion route through Perth while Friarton Bridge remains closed

Traffic Scotland posted an 8km diversion route for disrupted vehicles on X.

They advised all northbound traffic exit the M90 at junction 10 and continue to Broxden Roundabout before diverting through Perth.

Southbound vehicles shout exit the A90 at M90 junction 11 and also continue through the city centre to Broxden Roundabout.

Northbound delays are estimated at 10 minutes with no current delays southbound.

More to follow.