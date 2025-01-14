Police officer on trial accused of ‘headbutting and punching’ colleague at Perth HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police officer on trial accused of ‘headbutting and punching’ colleague at Perth HQ

Constable Douglas Stapleton claims he was assaulted by PC Evan MacDonald at the force's Barrack Street headquarters in 2023.

By Jamie Buchan
Perth police station
PC Douglas Stapleton alleges he was assaulted by another officer in Perth Police Station.

A Perth police officer said a colleague headbutted and repeatedly punched him, then stated: “Tell anybody and I will hunt you.”

Constable Douglas Stapleton claims he was assaulted by PC Evan MacDonald at the force’s Barrack Street headquarters in 2023.

It followed an argument about administrative work at the end of a busy nightshift, the officer told a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

PC MacDonald, 54, denies the allegation and claims he was acting in self-defence.

He is accused of – while performing his duties as a police constable – assaulting PC Stapleton by headbutting him, repeatedly punching him on the head, seizing hold of him by his clothing and pushing him against a wall to his injury on July 25 2023.

‘Right, outside now’

PC Stapleton, 57, said he and probationary officer Zoe Turnbull had returned to the station following a shift in Perth.

He told the court he had a “disagreement” with PC MacDonald about the allocation of a crime report to PC Turnbull.

“My probationer informed me that the report had been put in her basket, which I disagreed with,” said PC Stapleton.

The alleged assault is said to have happened at Perth police station. Image: Google
The alleged assault is said to have happened at Perth police station. Image: Google

He walked across the open-plan section to speak to PC MacDonald about the issue.

“My demeanour was just my usual,” PC Stapleton told the court.

“I’m a bit of a laid back character. I certainly wasn’t being aggressive.

“I was just looking for an explanation.”

The constable said PC MacDonald was “okay” to start with, explaining he was just about to go off on annual leave.

Asked by fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton if he raised the issue with a superior, PC Stapleton said: “I think I just went back through the other side of the room.”

He said he saw PC MacDonald again just after midnight as he was getting ready to log off.

His demeanour had changed: “He was agitated and angry, I guess.

“He said something along the lines of: ‘Do you not do any paperwork?’

“I said, yes I do.”

PC Stapleton said PC MacDonald then said to him: “Right, outside now.”

“There may have been an expletive or two used as well,” he added.

‘No time to react’

The constable said he followed PC MacDonald as he “marched” towards a door and down a stairwell towards the custody suite.

Asked if he said anything to PC MacDonald, PC Stapleton said: “I may have said something to try and lighten the mood. Something like, ‘make it a good one’.”

At the bottom of the stairs, PC Stapleton followed PC MacDonald through a door.

“As soon as the door closed behind me, he ran at me.

“His head connected with my jaw.”

Mr Hamilton asked: “Did you have time to react?”

PC Stapleton replied: “No.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

He continued: “I fell back against the door and he sort of grabbed me round my arms area, leaning in.”

The constable said he was held for about 10 seconds and “there was a few punches to my head”.

The court was shown video of an incident involving the two men in the corridor.

Asked what he said to PC MacDonald as he walked off, PC Stapleton said: “Something along the lines of ‘you’ve done it this time’.”

The witness said PC MacDonald was “clearly still angry” afterwards.

“He said something like: ‘Tell anybody and I will hunt you’.”

Told sergeant he fell

PC Stapleton said he felt shocked and was left with a sore jaw.

He asked another constable to take a photo of his face, which was reddened.

However, when he spoke to his sergeant about what had happened, he told him: “I’d fallen.”

Asked why he said that, PC Stapleton told the fiscal depute: “Loyalty I guess.

“I don’t want to get a fellow officer into trouble.”

Perth police station.

He said PC MacDonald was not acting in self-defence.

Under cross-examination, PC Stapleton denied he had initially called his colleague a “lazy b*****d”.

He also denied telling PC MacDonald as they walked downstairs: “Better give it your best shot you big pr**k.”

Pathologist’s evidence

Questioned about the alleged hits to the head, PC Stapleton told the lawyer: “I can 100% guarantee there were three or four punches thrown.”

The constable said, at the time, he was “adamant” he did not want to make a complaint against his colleague.

“It’s not unusual if you don’t want to get a fellow officer into trouble… but that was taken out of my hands unfortunately.”

The trial also heard from pathologist Professor Anthony Busutti who said “there appears to have been contact between the two heads or the face and the head” albeit with a “limited and minor level of force”.

The trial before Sheriff Alison McKay will continue next month.

