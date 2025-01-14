Victim-blaming serial sex fiend said attack on woman in Perth flat was ‘fetish activity’

A sex fiend who forced himself upon a woman in Perth as she screamed for help later phoned police to ask if she had reported him yet.

Sidney Masozo pinned his victim against a window by the throat and told her: “I can rape you right now.”

He later tried to blame the woman, claiming she had taken “fetish activity” too far.

He has now admitted sexually assaulting the woman with intent to rape her at his city centre flat.

Masozo further pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court to exposing himself to two women on separate occasions.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Masozo: “You have pled guilty to serious charges and a very concerning set of circumstances has been presented before me.”

Sentence was deferred for background reports and Masozo, 35, was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody.

Pinned victim by throat

The court heard Masozo targeted his first victim after a night out in Perth in September 2019.

She had been with friends in the city’s Wetherspoons pub, before going to a gathering in the city’s Cherrybank area.

Masozo was at the property and the woman knew him as an associate of her partner.

After the woman was involved in an argument, Masozo persuaded her to leave the party with him and they got a taxi to his flat in Atholl Street.

“Once there, there was a significant change in the behaviour of the accused,” said fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie.

“He became flirtatious. The accused began touching her thigh and told her he fancied her.

“She pushed him away and reminded him she had a partner.”

The woman received a call from her boyfriend and readied to leave but Masozo had stripped down to his boxer shorts and began touching himself.

Desperate struggle to escape

“Feeling threatened, she hit out at the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

He grabbed at her clothes, while she tried to fight back, telling him to “f*** off”.

Masozo pushed her against a window.

“She started to pull at the blinds, screaming at the window for help.

“The accused began to laugh at her.

“He then pinned her by the throat and covered her mouth, before saying something similar to ‘I can rape you right now’.”

Masozo placed his hand over the woman’s clothed private parts and he was too strong for her to push him off.

When Masozo got a call from a friend, the woman was able to grab the phone and scream to the caller to come to the flat.

He arrived a short time later and the woman explained what Masozo had done to her.

“Yeah, I know. I’m sorry,” Masozo responded, before she punched him in the face.

‘Fetish activity’

Masozo was later contacted by the woman’s sister on Facebook and he replied: “I have no history of beating up women or rape.

“I think what happened tonight was part of a fetish for her, where I get beaten up and dominated by her.

“This was my first time being involved in a fetish activity… She took things too far by shouting ‘rape’ at the top of her voice.”

She told him police were being contacted.

“At about 11.25pm, the accused contacted Police Scotland and enquired whether the complainer had contacted them about being raped by him.”

He then complained she punched him 10 times to the face and said she fancied him.

Exposed himself outside window

Masozo exposed himself on a pedestrian footpath in Perth’s Ballantine Place on June 12 2020.

At about 9.40pm, a witness looked out their window and saw him, apparently drunk and making a noise.

When challenged, he exposed himself and began masturbating.

On February 14 2021, he abused the good intentions of a friend of his mother’s after she let him stay with her when he lost his job.

He woke her and was standing naked in her hallway, making lewd comments and committing a sexual act and she became worried for her safety.

When police arrived, Masozo admitted he “wanted to have sex” with the woman and said he had deliberately walked around naked “so she could see his body”.

He will be brought back to court for sentencing next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.