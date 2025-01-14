LEE WILKIE: Dundee FC owners are manager’s transfer window dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee FC owners are manager’s transfer window dream

Dark Blues bosses are routinely backed in the market by the club's custodians.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By Lee Wilkie

What does a manager want to hear from his club’s owners during the transfer window?

“We can do that,” would be high on the list.

For Tony Docherty, that has been the soundtrack of the January transfer window so far – and it must be music to his ears.

So far, the Dee boss has welcomed Cesar Garza, Aaron Donnelly and Imari Samuels into his squad. And the new arrivals won’t stop there.

Another Mexican star is set to join up from the Dark Blues’ partner club, Monterrey, while securing a loan extension with Burnley for Seun Adewumi is a superb piece of business.

Yes – a few players have bid farewell to Dens Park as the owners seek to balance the books – and it’s possible Rangers target Lyall Cameron could yet join them, although it would take a significant sum for Dundee to part with the midfielder this month, considering they can wait until the end of the season and still expect to be well-compensated.

Tony Docherty and Aaron Donnelly
Tony Docherty has welcomed Aaron Donnelly back to Dundee this month Image: David Young

But for me, the story of Dundee’s transfer window so far is another one where the those holding the purse strings have given the manager their full backing.

So far, that’s been amongst the most impressive things about Tim Keyes and John Nelms – their willingness to put their money where their mouths are.

The seem to see it as their side of the bargain; they have appointed Docherty as boss, so they are duty bound to give him the tools to do the job they want him to do.

Dundee managers who have worked under Keyes and Nelms will know how fortunate they are to have owners who see the game the way they do.

Because not all owners are like that.

For some managers, bringing signings in (particularly in January) can be a nightmare.

They may find themselves having to beg, steal and borrow to appease owners fixated on the bottom line.

Dundee’s owners have not made Tony Docherty do that.

That’s why they are a manager’s dream.

Conversation