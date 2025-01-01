What to expect from ‘active’ Dundee in the January transfer window

The January 2025 transfer window is open – what do Dundee need this month?

The Dark Blues have endured a first-half of the Premiership season filled with ups and downs.

There have been some big highs and deep lows.

And now there is a full-blown injury crisis to finish off 2024.

So what can we expect from the next four weeks of transfer business at Dens Park?

Active

Firstly we can expect Dundee to be busy.

Tony Docherty has already stated he intends to be “active” in improving his squad.

One signing is already through the door in Cesar Garza on loan from Monterrey in Mexico.

A combative midfielder, the loanee will bolster options in the middle of the park.

His visa is through, all that’s needed is the Mexican and Scottish FA’s to sort out his registration after the window opened this morning.

But where else do the Dee need additions?

Big issue

Dundee’s glaring problem is at left wing-back.

Ziyad Larkeche is on the mend and is expected to return in a few weeks. But that is still some way off and what if he gets injured again?

Dundee coped well enough without the rampaging runs down the left from the Frenchman for a few games.

However, his absence became more keenly felt with each passing match.

Tony Docherty’s tactical plan for this season relies on attacking wing-backs who can defend but also provide attacking thrust on the flanks.

Without Larkeche, they don’t really have anybody else to provide that – Jordan McGhee, Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan, Scott Tiffoney and Ethan Ingram have all played at wing-back this season but none to the level of the flying Frenchman.

The lack of a like-for-like replacement for Larkeche has been a huge problem and it is something to be addressed this month.

Defence

Before we even get on to injuries, Dundee have conceded too many goals this season.

Docherty has been frustrated at the goals his young side have coughed up and making additions in that area were already part of the January plan.

Multiple injuries have only intensified the need for new defenders.

Sean Kelly was brought in as cover on a short-term deal which could be extended.

Luke Graham is back from loan and will be like a new signing, returning to the squad with renewed confidence after a superb spell at Falkirk.

But more additions can be expected, whether in the back three or in the wing-back slots.

Experience

Dundee have a young team and that inexperience has caused them problems this season.

Exacerbating the issue have been injuries to experienced players in the squad – Scott Fraser, Clark Robertson, Trevor Carson, Joe Shaughnessy have all had lengthy spells out while Simon Murray and Jordan McGhee have missed games too.

The ideal answer to this conundrum would be getting Scott Fraser fit and on the pitch.

However, what if he’s going to be out for a while yet?

There have been times where this team is crying out for a leader.

Club captain Joe Shaughnessy is due back but it could be weeks, even a couple of months, before he’s up to speed.

Without Shaughnessy and Fraser, this youthful squad needs some direction on the pitch and an experienced addition would be handy.

Attacking options

It appears Seun Adewumi will be sticking around until the end of the season.

Confirmation of that would be a major boost – he’s a young player who is only going to get better.

Another attacking option, though, would be useful.

Simon Murray is a stick-on up front while Seb Palmer-Houlden has been a good addition on loan.

Dundee also have Adewumi and Scott Tiffoney for some pace while Julien Vetro has shown flashes of ability in recent weeks.

Charlie Reilly’s loan deal with Inverness expires this month, too, and could be an option if he can prove his fitness.

Curtis Main, though, has barely been seen in recent weeks. His last start was against St Johnstone in October and since then he’s played a total of 25 minutes for Dundee.

Heading out?

Main could be one heading out because of that lack of game time.

His contract expires in the summer and he has not been offered a new deal when eight others in the squad have been.

And he’s been overlooked for other players when Docherty looks to his bench.

Would Main be content to continue in the role of backup striker at this stage in his career?

Equally, if he gets a chance in Thursday’s derby and sticks away a winner he’ll find himself back in the starting XI.

Football, as we know, is unpredictable. But recent weeks have raised questions over Main’s long-term future at the very least.

Another who hasn’t been seen much lately is Sammy Braybrooke.

The England U/20 international arrived amid much excitement and he showed real quality on the ball in his early appearances.

However, those appearances have dried up. He’s played just three times since September and has been an unused sub in the last six games.

Parent club Leicester City will be keen to have Braybrooke playing and have the option to recall the midfielder this month.

Key players like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan are now into the final six months of their contracts – Dundee fans will be hoping there are no suitors trying to snap them up early this month.