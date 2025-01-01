The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day

Emmanuel Adegboyega has already taken centre-stage in one fierce rivalry.

A pyro display during the Louth derby
A pyro display during the Louth derby. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

If the ire of Dens Park turns on Emmanuel Adegboyega, it’ll be nothing new for the Dundee United loan star.

Still only 21 years of age, Adegboyega already knows the feeling of being public enemy number one on derby day after crossing the County Louth divide from his hometown club of Dundalk to Drogheda United.

As well as getting plenty of stick, the results didn’t go Adegboyega’s way in one of Ireland’s most fierce rivalries – failing to emerge victorious in any of his four outings against Dundalk.

However, experiencing that fiery showdown at such a young age has only whetted his appetite for what the Dundee equivalent has to offer.

The Dundalk vs Drogheda fixture spills over into violence earlier this year
The Dundalk vs Drogheda fixture spills over into violence earlier this year. Image: Shutterstock.

“That (Drogheda vs Dundalk) was my first experience of a derby, having moved from Dundalk to Drogheda,” said the on-loan Norwich City ace.

“I did get a bit of hate from people in my hometown.

“The rivalry wasn’t on the biggest scale – not like the derby here – but it was very strong and a there’s lot of passion. I’m not sure what the history is, but they are side by side and REALLY don’t like each other.

“I played in that derby four times with Drogheda and unfortunately didn’t win any – they got the better of us. But I’m hearing the Dundee derby is next level to be involved in.

A youthful Emmanuel Adegboyega, in maroon, challenges for a header against Dundalk.
A youthful Adegboyega, in maroon, challenges for a header against Dundalk. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s something I can’t wait to experience; the game, the atmosphere, the walk to the stadium – I’m going to relish every moment, because it’s not every day you get these occasions.”

Adegboyega: I needed to be part of this

Indeed, the spectacle of the Dundee derby helped to bring Adegboyega north of the border.

Talks had taken place with United prior to the first meeting of the sides on August 4 – but nothing had been decided and the player was still weighing up his options.

But after watching the breathless, thrilling 2-2 draw at a sold-out Tannadice, Adegboyega’s mind was made up.

Kristijan Trapanovski celebrates a goal against Dundee for Dundee United
Emmanuel Adegboyega watched on TV as Kristijan Trapanovski opened the scoring on derby day. Image: SNS

He continued: “I watched the first derby of the season on TV before I came up to Scotland. I saw that atmosphere and just thought: “I need to be part of this!”

“There had been a bit of communication before that game, but nothing was set in stone. I was still trying to make up my mind about my next move, so I watched that game. It was an easy decision after that – “I fancy some of that”.”

Kevin Holt ‘never stops talking’

Adegboyega can approach derby day in high spirits.

He was outstanding in the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday – the first time he has played at the heart of a back-four since making the move from Ireland, having been deployed in a three on loan at United and Walsall.

And the Ireland U/21 international was full of praise for his experienced teammates as his development continues apace.

Emmanuel Adegboyega takes a selfie with the United fans following a win over Aberdeen
Adegboyega takes a selfie with the United fans following Sunday’s win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I was very happy with my own performance (against Aberdeen), especially playing in a back-four rather than a three,” he continued. “But having Kev (Holt) beside me makes that a lot easier. The communication is great.

“As an older, experienced player, Kev is a massive influence. I don’t think he ever stops talking! That’s a real positive; he’s always telling me to scan or do this and that.

“I also try to be vocal and speak too but, as a young player, I’m always listening, listening, listening.

“I want to take everything on board because his influence is next level. Learning from the experienced players – Deccy (Gallagher) as well – is massive for my own development and career.”

Momentum

Similarly, his first ever taste of a hectic festive period is a crucial formative step.

The short walk to Dens Park represents the fourth match in a run of seven fixtures in 20 days. Thus far, the Terrors have picked up seven points from clashes with Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen. Fatigue, he contends, is a matter of mentality.

Emmanuel Adegboyega wheels away after scoring against St Mirren
Emmanuel Adegboyega wheels away after scoring against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Adegboyega added: “I’m enjoying the challenge of the calendar. These are big games, and you want to show you can be a big game player; it’s why we play football. We all want to prove we can come out on top when it matters.

“Every single match is a tough one, so when you have these back-to-back games, it drives the mentality. You need to tell yourself, mentally, that you are not tired. You can feel the momentum building and we want to carry that into 2025.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'
Dundee United players take the acclaim of the fans at Tannadice
What to expect from Dundee United's January transfer window
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim…
The delirious scenes following Dundee United's winner against Aberdeen
4 Dundee United talking points: Lucky No13 and what next after Aberdeen-end idiocy?
5
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin promises 'chests out and ready for battle' as Dundee United boss eyes…
2
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA…
24
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: 'We owe them…
Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by ref Kevin Clancy
Why Dundee United won't sweat Declan Gallagher absence for HUGE double-header
Glenn Middleton, right, produced a moment of magic just as it was needed
JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year's resolution for Dundee United
2

Conversation