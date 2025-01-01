The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day

If the ire of Dens Park turns on Emmanuel Adegboyega, it’ll be nothing new for the Dundee United loan star.

Still only 21 years of age, Adegboyega already knows the feeling of being public enemy number one on derby day after crossing the County Louth divide from his hometown club of Dundalk to Drogheda United.

As well as getting plenty of stick, the results didn’t go Adegboyega’s way in one of Ireland’s most fierce rivalries – failing to emerge victorious in any of his four outings against Dundalk.

However, experiencing that fiery showdown at such a young age has only whetted his appetite for what the Dundee equivalent has to offer.

“That (Drogheda vs Dundalk) was my first experience of a derby, having moved from Dundalk to Drogheda,” said the on-loan Norwich City ace.

“I did get a bit of hate from people in my hometown.

“The rivalry wasn’t on the biggest scale – not like the derby here – but it was very strong and a there’s lot of passion. I’m not sure what the history is, but they are side by side and REALLY don’t like each other.

“I played in that derby four times with Drogheda and unfortunately didn’t win any – they got the better of us. But I’m hearing the Dundee derby is next level to be involved in.

“It’s something I can’t wait to experience; the game, the atmosphere, the walk to the stadium – I’m going to relish every moment, because it’s not every day you get these occasions.”

Adegboyega: I needed to be part of this

Indeed, the spectacle of the Dundee derby helped to bring Adegboyega north of the border.

Talks had taken place with United prior to the first meeting of the sides on August 4 – but nothing had been decided and the player was still weighing up his options.

But after watching the breathless, thrilling 2-2 draw at a sold-out Tannadice, Adegboyega’s mind was made up.

He continued: “I watched the first derby of the season on TV before I came up to Scotland. I saw that atmosphere and just thought: “I need to be part of this!”

“There had been a bit of communication before that game, but nothing was set in stone. I was still trying to make up my mind about my next move, so I watched that game. It was an easy decision after that – “I fancy some of that”.”

Kevin Holt ‘never stops talking’

Adegboyega can approach derby day in high spirits.

He was outstanding in the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday – the first time he has played at the heart of a back-four since making the move from Ireland, having been deployed in a three on loan at United and Walsall.

And the Ireland U/21 international was full of praise for his experienced teammates as his development continues apace.

“I was very happy with my own performance (against Aberdeen), especially playing in a back-four rather than a three,” he continued. “But having Kev (Holt) beside me makes that a lot easier. The communication is great.

“As an older, experienced player, Kev is a massive influence. I don’t think he ever stops talking! That’s a real positive; he’s always telling me to scan or do this and that.

“I also try to be vocal and speak too but, as a young player, I’m always listening, listening, listening.

“I want to take everything on board because his influence is next level. Learning from the experienced players – Deccy (Gallagher) as well – is massive for my own development and career.”

Momentum

Similarly, his first ever taste of a hectic festive period is a crucial formative step.

The short walk to Dens Park represents the fourth match in a run of seven fixtures in 20 days. Thus far, the Terrors have picked up seven points from clashes with Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen. Fatigue, he contends, is a matter of mentality.

Adegboyega added: “I’m enjoying the challenge of the calendar. These are big games, and you want to show you can be a big game player; it’s why we play football. We all want to prove we can come out on top when it matters.

“Every single match is a tough one, so when you have these back-to-back games, it drives the mentality. You need to tell yourself, mentally, that you are not tired. You can feel the momentum building and we want to carry that into 2025.”