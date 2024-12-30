Dundee and Dundee United join forces to send derby warning to fans over pyrotechnics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and Dundee United join forces to send derby warning to fans over pyrotechnics

The two city rivals square off at Dens Park on Thursday with the clubs urging supporters to show the 'true spirit' of the Dundee derby.

By George Cran
Dundee derby action
The Dundee derby at the start of the season ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Dundee and Dundee United have issued a joint statement warning fans of the risks of the use of pyrotechnics in Thursday’s derby.

The city rivals face off at Dens Park on January 2 in the second derby of the campaign.

The Dark Blues have announced the clash will be a sell-out despite the match being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And they have now joined forces with the Tangerines to issue a joint statement urging fans of both clubs to show the “true spirit” of the Dundee derby on Thursday evening.

‘Wonderful opportunity’

Dundee United fans
Dundee United fans gear up for the Tannadice derby in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT

The statement read: “The Dundee derby at the ScotFoam Stadium on Thursday, January 2, will help bring in the new year for Scottish football with a capacity crowd ready to enjoy what promises to be another unforgettable occasion.

“With the match broadcast live via Sky Sports, the fixture will again provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase the city of Dundee and the appetite, pride and tradition of both clubs and their fans to the wider audience.

“Both clubs are rightly proud of the competitive and passionate environment this derby always delivers.

“We ask all supporters to help us make this another stand-out occasion.

Dundee derby fans
One Dee ready for the action in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT

“Recent high-profile fixtures across Scottish football have highlighted the negative aspects of crowd behaviour and illegal conduct, and this is our chance to demonstrate the true spirit of the Dundee derby and positively showcase Scottish football.

“We encourage all supporters to enjoy the occasion with respect and keep all celebrations within the stands.

“We kindly remind everyone attending the match that the use of pyrotechnics is prohibited at The Scot Foam Stadium and all Scottish football grounds.

“Carrying or using pyrotechnics is not only illegal but also endangers the safety and enjoyment of fellow fans.

“Please refrain from pyrotechnic use and help each other enjoy the event together.

“Both clubs thank their fans for their continued support and look forward to yet another exciting Dundee derby showcasing the best of our two clubs, our supporters and the city of Dundee.”

Kick off is 5.30pm on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

