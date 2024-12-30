Dundee and Dundee United join forces to send derby warning to fans over pyrotechnics

Dundee and Dundee United have issued a joint statement warning fans of the risks of the use of pyrotechnics in Thursday’s derby.

The city rivals face off at Dens Park on January 2 in the second derby of the campaign.

The Dark Blues have announced the clash will be a sell-out despite the match being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And they have now joined forces with the Tangerines to issue a joint statement urging fans of both clubs to show the “true spirit” of the Dundee derby on Thursday evening.

‘Wonderful opportunity’

The statement read: “The Dundee derby at the ScotFoam Stadium on Thursday, January 2, will help bring in the new year for Scottish football with a capacity crowd ready to enjoy what promises to be another unforgettable occasion.

“With the match broadcast live via Sky Sports, the fixture will again provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase the city of Dundee and the appetite, pride and tradition of both clubs and their fans to the wider audience.

“Both clubs are rightly proud of the competitive and passionate environment this derby always delivers.

“We ask all supporters to help us make this another stand-out occasion.

“Recent high-profile fixtures across Scottish football have highlighted the negative aspects of crowd behaviour and illegal conduct, and this is our chance to demonstrate the true spirit of the Dundee derby and positively showcase Scottish football.

“We encourage all supporters to enjoy the occasion with respect and keep all celebrations within the stands.

“We kindly remind everyone attending the match that the use of pyrotechnics is prohibited at The Scot Foam Stadium and all Scottish football grounds.

“Carrying or using pyrotechnics is not only illegal but also endangers the safety and enjoyment of fellow fans.

“Please refrain from pyrotechnic use and help each other enjoy the event together.

“Both clubs thank their fans for their continued support and look forward to yet another exciting Dundee derby showcasing the best of our two clubs, our supporters and the city of Dundee.”

Kick off is 5.30pm on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.