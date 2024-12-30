Monday court round-up — Takeaway ‘sex assault’ and doorstep harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Takeaway ‘sex assault’ and doorstep harassment

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Two men accused of repeatedly punching and kicking a man in Dundee city centre have been remanded in custody.

Lewis Kidd, 20, and 18-year-old Daniel Bilson allegedly attacked the man at the Overgate, the Steeple Church and Reform Street centre on December 19.

The pair are alleged to have repeatedly pushed the man on the body, repeatedly punched him on the head and body, repeatedly kicked him on the body and pinned him against a wall.

Kidd, of Auchmuty Mill Lane in Glenrothes, and Bilson, of Cupar’s Burnside North, pled not guilty when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial for January before remanding them in custody meantime.

125mph speeder

A top Tayside care firm’s IT manager was clocked motoring down the A90 at 125mph.

Lee Sexton‘s job with Perth-based Balhousie Care is said to be on the line after a sheriff told him she had no option but to disqualify him from driving.

Lee Sexton admitted speeding at 125mph on the A90 neat St Madoes.

Sexton, 50, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted speeding in a “high performance Mercedes Benz” near St Madoes on May 30 this year.

He had offered to pay a “considerable” fine in an attempt to hold onto his licence.

Doorstep harassment

A repeat sex offender who spat at a woman after harassing her at her front door has been remanded in custody.

Ernest Petrie targeted the woman at an address in the Hilltown area of Dundee on August 27 – two years after he licked a woman and tried to kiss her in the city centre.

Ernest Petrie
Ernest Petrie.

Petrie, 50, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court but was convicted by a sheriff who rejected his version events.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt you did what she said you did.

“I have no doubt that a reasonable person would consider your actions to be sexual in their nature.”

Petrie was convicted of communicating indecently with the woman and assaulting her by attending her front door, engaging her in conversation, seizing hold of her hand, refusing to release it, struggling with her, smelling his fingers, stepping towards her in a sexual manner and making sexual remarks before spitting towards her.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Petrie, who had been remanded at HMP Perth ahead of standing trial, was under the influence of drugs at the time.

In February, Petrie, of Strathmartine Road, was placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months and made subject to social work supervision for the August 2022 offence.

After Ms Jethwa made a motion for Petrie’s bail, Sheriff Carmichael said: “This is your second sexual conviction in recent times so you will be kept in custody.”

Petrie will return to court in January once a social work report has been obtained.

Trio in court over home invasion

Three men have been sentenced for a drunken “sustained” attack on a man in his Fife home.

Ivan Dimitrov, Penyo Kolev and Tihomir Petkov returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court after they were unanimously convicted by a jury of the assault in Hill of Beath on January 16 2022.

Penyo Kolev. Image: Facebook
Tihomir Petkov.

Their victim lost a tooth in the attack.

Kolev, 36, and Dimitrov, 26, were each jailed for 18 months.

Petkov, 56, was handed a community payback order after a sheriff said he had shown remorse.

Big Boss ‘sex assault’ claim

A St Andrews takeaway boss is to stand trial over claims he sexually assaulted young girls in his business.

Ugur Emre, 42, is also accused of making sexual remarks to other girls as well as selling them alcohol and vapes at Big Boss on Bell Street.

Big Boss, Bell Street, St Andrews.

It is alleged that Emre sexually assaulted one girl by seizing her body and kissing her on the head before indecently touching another, seizing her on the head and seizing her body.

Emre, of Market Street, is charged with making sexual remarks to both as well as making sexual remarks to three other girls.

He faces separate allegations relating to alcohol licensing and the sale of vapes.

Prosecutors also allege that Emre enabled staff members to work single, continuous periods in excess of 13 hours.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh tendered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Emre who appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to deny the allegations.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan fixed a trial for February and released Emre on bail.

