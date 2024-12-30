Monday court round-up — Takeaway ‘sex assault’ and doorstep harassment

Two men accused of repeatedly punching and kicking a man in Dundee city centre have been remanded in custody.

Lewis Kidd, 20, and 18-year-old Daniel Bilson allegedly attacked the man at the Overgate, the Steeple Church and Reform Street centre on December 19.

The pair are alleged to have repeatedly pushed the man on the body, repeatedly punched him on the head and body, repeatedly kicked him on the body and pinned him against a wall.

Kidd, of Auchmuty Mill Lane in Glenrothes, and Bilson, of Cupar’s Burnside North, pled not guilty when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial for January before remanding them in custody meantime.

125mph speeder

A top Tayside care firm’s IT manager was clocked motoring down the A90 at 125mph.

Lee Sexton‘s job with Perth-based Balhousie Care is said to be on the line after a sheriff told him she had no option but to disqualify him from driving.

Sexton, 50, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted speeding in a “high performance Mercedes Benz” near St Madoes on May 30 this year.

He had offered to pay a “considerable” fine in an attempt to hold onto his licence.

Doorstep harassment

A repeat sex offender who spat at a woman after harassing her at her front door has been remanded in custody.

Ernest Petrie targeted the woman at an address in the Hilltown area of Dundee on August 27 – two years after he licked a woman and tried to kiss her in the city centre.

Petrie, 50, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court but was convicted by a sheriff who rejected his version events.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt you did what she said you did.

“I have no doubt that a reasonable person would consider your actions to be sexual in their nature.”

Petrie was convicted of communicating indecently with the woman and assaulting her by attending her front door, engaging her in conversation, seizing hold of her hand, refusing to release it, struggling with her, smelling his fingers, stepping towards her in a sexual manner and making sexual remarks before spitting towards her.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Petrie, who had been remanded at HMP Perth ahead of standing trial, was under the influence of drugs at the time.

In February, Petrie, of Strathmartine Road, was placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months and made subject to social work supervision for the August 2022 offence.

After Ms Jethwa made a motion for Petrie’s bail, Sheriff Carmichael said: “This is your second sexual conviction in recent times so you will be kept in custody.”

Petrie will return to court in January once a social work report has been obtained.

Trio in court over home invasion

Three men have been sentenced for a drunken “sustained” attack on a man in his Fife home.

Ivan Dimitrov, Penyo Kolev and Tihomir Petkov returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court after they were unanimously convicted by a jury of the assault in Hill of Beath on January 16 2022.

Their victim lost a tooth in the attack.

Kolev, 36, and Dimitrov, 26, were each jailed for 18 months.

Petkov, 56, was handed a community payback order after a sheriff said he had shown remorse.

Big Boss ‘sex assault’ claim

A St Andrews takeaway boss is to stand trial over claims he sexually assaulted young girls in his business.

Ugur Emre, 42, is also accused of making sexual remarks to other girls as well as selling them alcohol and vapes at Big Boss on Bell Street.

It is alleged that Emre sexually assaulted one girl by seizing her body and kissing her on the head before indecently touching another, seizing her on the head and seizing her body.

Emre, of Market Street, is charged with making sexual remarks to both as well as making sexual remarks to three other girls.

He faces separate allegations relating to alcohol licensing and the sale of vapes.

Prosecutors also allege that Emre enabled staff members to work single, continuous periods in excess of 13 hours.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh tendered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Emre who appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to deny the allegations.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan fixed a trial for February and released Emre on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.