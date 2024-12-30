Perth care firm’s IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth care firm’s IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90

Lee Sexton's job is now "in jeopardy" after a sheriff said she had no option but to disqualify him from driving.

By Jamie Buchan
Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A senior figure at a leading Tayside care provider was caught rocketing down the A90 at 125mph.

Lee Sexton, IT manager for the Perth-based Balhousie Care Group, was snapped by a speed camera near St Madoes.

His £50,000 job is now “in jeopardy” after a sheriff said she had no option but to disqualify him.

Sexton, 50, had offered to pay a “considerable” fine in an attempt to keep his licence.

Plea to keep licence

Perth Sheriff Court heard Sexton was speeding in a high performance silver Mercedes Benz at 8.39pm on May 30 2024.

He was clocked by a safety camera in a layby, east of the St Madoes turn-off.

Sexton appeared in the dock and pled guilty to a single charge of speeding.

Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said this was “poor decision making” and a “lapse in concentration” on his client’s part.

He handed Sheriff Alison McKay a letter from Balhousie bosses and told her: “I think it’s important this man keeps his job. I think it would be in jeopardy.”

The court heard Sexton has a clean licence, but also a “significant” near 20-year history of offending – including traffic offences – that began in the early 1990s.

He has not come to the attention of authorities since, Mr Foulis said.

Sexton was clocked driving at 125mph on the A90, near St Madoes.

“On this occasion, he had a very high powered Mercedes,” he said. “He has since got rid of the car and got himself a much smaller vehicle.

“He made a loss of £7,000 as a result.”

The solicitor said: “We have a man who shows that rehabilitation does work.

“He is in a much different position than in 1991, when he started offending – and that offending went on for 17 years.

“And now, in that same period of time, he has not come to the attention of the authorities.

“He has not had as much as a parking ticket.”

Mr Foulis added: “He is very anxious to keep his licence, given the employment he has.”

He urged the court to impose penalty points and a “considerable financial penalty”.

‘Inherent danger’

Sheriff Alison McKay told Sexton: “I am treating this as an isolated incident.

“Your previous convictions are from some time ago and they are not hugely relevant to today’s proceedings.”

She added: “I do have some sympathy for the position you find yourself, regarding your employment.

“The difficulty is that the speed you were driving was completely unacceptable.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
“A ‘lapse in concentration’ might take you up to 90mph, or a bigger lapse maybe 100mph.

“But 125mph is about as close to twice the national speed limit as you would ever see, and I take the view that there would have been an inherent danger.

“I am fully aware of the impact this will have on you, but I have no option but to disqualify you from driving.”

Sexton, of Main Street, Invergowrie, was banned for six months and fined £1,000.

Although the exact impact on his career was not detailed in open court, Mr Foulis said: “His income is likely to drop.”

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care said: “For obvious confidentiality reasons we cannot nor would not disclose details about our employees’ personal lives, nor would we engage in public discussion.

”We take our duty of care to our staff very seriously.”

