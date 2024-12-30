Perthshire Planning Ahead 2025: Perth leisure centre saga and Taymouth tycoons’ luxury homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead 2025: Perth leisure centre saga and Taymouth tycoons’ luxury homes

Welcome to Planning Ahead 2025, a round-up of the major developments in the works for the year ahead.

By Stephen Eighteen
The new Perth leisure centre is earmarked for Thimblerow Car Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The new Perth leisure centre is earmarked for Thimblerow Car Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council may come under pressure in 2025 to rethink its plan to build a new leisure centre in Perth city centre.

In September, councillors voted 20 to 18 in favour of erecting the facility at the Thimblerow Car Park.

The project will include an eight-lane swimming pool.

But it has been criticised as it will not include the leisure water currently offered at Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth Leisure Pool's Christmas hours have been revealed
Will Perth Leisure Pool be replaced? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Courier revealed details of a draft timetable for the Thimblerow facility that would reduce children’s leisure swimming with features by more than 30 hours a week.

World curling champion David Hay also said he was “bitterly disappointed” with the decision not to include an ice rink in the new centre.

In addition, car parking availability is a serious concern, with Perth set to lose 335 spaces in the scheme.

These fears haven’t been helped by reports of gridlock at Thimblerow in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition for the council to rethink the scheme.

And the decision could face further scrutiny in the new year.

Crieff disruption as hotel set for demolition

Crieff’s Drummond Arms Hotel is set to be bulldozed in 2025.

Councillors agreed to take ownership of the run-down landmark at a meeting in November.

Perth and Kinross Council will now seek a building warrant to demolish it, at a cost of up to £3 million.

The Drummond Arms Hotel is set for demolition. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

It comes after a Dangerous Buildings Notice was served on the James Square hotel at the end of October – and the community group which had been working to restore it ran out of money.

Crieff residents are being warned the demolition process will take many months to complete.

It’s not known what will happen to the prominent town centre site next.

One likely option is affordable housing.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre to open…at last

Blairgowrie’s new recreation centre should finally open in early 2025.

The £36 million venue is now scheduled to open five years later than expected – at twice the original cost.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

And it will boast a mix of indoor and outdoor facilities – including a swimming pool, games halls, dance studio and all-weather pitch.

Bikes in the gym.
The recreation centre will feature a new state-of-the-art gym. Image: Live Active

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre was originally expected to open in 2020.

But the project was hit by a series of delays and funding setbacks.

This date shifted to December 2024, but now it may be on course for a spring 2025 opening.

Live Active Leisure recently released images of the new facility.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.

St Johnstone city centre progress?

St Johnstone’s idea to open a new shop and museum in Perth city centre could make strides in 2025.

Club CEO Fran Smith wants the Saints to take over the old Visit Scotland building on Perth’s High Street to become part of a city centre tourist trail.

The tourist board left its city base in the autumn.

Visit Scotland has left a vacancy in Perth city centre. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Mr Smith recently told The Courier: “We’ve submitted our note of interest on the shop.

“We’ll soon find out if we are the council’s preferred people to use it.

“Saints in the Community would be taking on the building.

“There will be a museum through the back, a little area up the stairs for community use and a small retail outlet.

“Think about a culture trail – you go into Perth Museum and see the Stone of Destiny, up to the St Johnstone museum and learn about the only club in Perth in the senior leagues.

“Then move over to the Art Gallery.”

The premises were earmarked for £500,000 of funding to turn the site into a showcase for Perthshire food and drink.

But this was dependent on £5m of levelling-up funding from the UK Government, which was withdrawn in October.

Will Saints now make their move to secure the premises?

Luxury Kenmore scheme may move forward

The controversial tycoons behind the Taymouth Castle development will continue their ambitious plans for the area in 2025.

Discovery Land Company has been praised for giving the 19th-century building, near Kenmore, a £100 million facelift.

But its scheme to build 140 luxury homes has been labelled “a private resort for the mega-rich”.

Ceiling inside Taymouth Castle.
The Taymouth Castle revamp has been praised. Image: Represent Communications

Campaign group Protect Loch Tay was set up to oppose the development.

And it amassed more than 160,000 signatures in an online petition.

But in November it announced it was calling a halt to its work.

Now the US-based landowner has submitted a series of planning applications for permanent estate management accommodation buildings to service the estate.

The staff village would include a commissary building, offices, gym and staff lounge.

The council will decide whether it should be built in woods nearly two miles from Taymouth Castle.

More from Perth & Kinross

Flooding at Aberfeldy Caravan Park in October 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flood warning for Perthshire golf course and caravan park as River Tay set to…
Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth care firm's IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90
John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for man, 52, missing from Perth for two days
Police at the scene on Marshall Place, Perth
'Significant' damage after 'lorry crashes into wall' in Perth city centre
2
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year's Day
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire.
Teen reported after 'disturbance' and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village
Duncan McGregor has been traced.
Missing Perth man, 55, last seen on Christmas Eve traced
Scott Borthwick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates
Ewan McGregor with his brother Colin at the Crieff Highland Gathering.
5 things Crieff actor Ewan McGregor has said about home
Nicholas Denison-Pender, man who died in Fife aircraft crash
Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man

Conversation