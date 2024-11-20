Will lack of water and wrong postcode force PH2O name change for new Thimblerow Perth leisure centre?

Watered-down plans for a new Perth leisure centre could see bosses give up the long-held PH2O name for the project.

The new facility has been called PH2O within council chambers for the best part of a decade.

The name is a combination of H2O (the chemical formula for water) and PH2 – the postcode of the current Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre where the facility was originally meant for construction.

However, a highly controversial plan to build the new facility at Thimblerow will see a vastly reduced pool offering with no dedicated leisure water.

The change in site also mean the postcode will be PH1.

PH2O lacks both H2O and PH2

Questions are now being asked whether or not PH2O is still an an “appropriate” name for the proposal which more than 2,200 people have signed a petition against.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes raised the issue with Live Active Leisure CEO Paul Cromwell at a scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

He said: “You used the phrase PH2O earlier on and I just wondered – given that the council voted for the watered down version (that) is nowhere near what it was years ago – do we still think PH2O is still an appropriate name for the project.”

Mr Forbes then repeated himself, emphasising the lack of water in the new facility.

He said: “Given the very watered down version that the council voted for with the new swimming pool, is PH2O still an appropriate name?”

‘At the moment it’s a recognisable brand’

Following the question, Mr Cromwell conceded the name may need to be changed at a later date.

He said: “In terms of how we came up with that name years ago it was obviously a use of a postcode as well as a play on words on H2O water.

“I think at the moment it’s a recognisable brand or title for the project but I’m sure there will be discussions as we move down the line in terms of what it will be formally called.”

Councillors narrowly voted through the plan to move the complex to Thimblerow in a move that has been met with widespread backlash from the community.

Historic Environment Scotland is also reconsidering Perth Leisure Pool for protected status after council bosses failed to notify them of the change in plans.