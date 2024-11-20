Will lack of water and wrong postcode force PH2O name change for new Thimblerow Perth leisure centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will lack of water and wrong postcode force PH2O name change for new Thimblerow Perth leisure centre?

The point was raised at a Perth and Kinross Council meeting over the watered down plan for the Thimblerow complex.

By Sean O'Neil
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Watered-down plans for a new Perth leisure centre could see bosses give up the long-held PH2O name for the project.

The new facility has been called PH2O within council chambers for the best part of a decade.

The name is a combination of H2O (the chemical formula for water) and PH2 – the postcode of the current Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre where the facility was originally meant for construction.

However, a highly controversial plan to build the new facility at Thimblerow will see a vastly reduced pool offering with no dedicated leisure water.

The change in site also mean the postcode will be PH1.

PH2O lacks both H2O and PH2

Questions are now being asked whether or not PH2O is still an an “appropriate” name for the proposal which more than 2,200 people have signed a petition against.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes raised the issue with Live Active Leisure CEO Paul Cromwell at a scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

Councillor Angus Forbes.
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes

He said: “You used the phrase PH2O earlier on and I just wondered – given that the council voted for the watered down version (that) is nowhere near what it was years ago – do we still think PH2O is still an appropriate name for the project.”

Mr Forbes then repeated himself, emphasising the lack of water in the new facility.

He said: “Given the very watered down version that the council voted for with the new swimming pool, is PH2O still an appropriate name?”

‘At the moment it’s a recognisable brand’

Following the question, Mr Cromwell conceded the name may need to be changed at a later date.

He said: “In terms of how we came up with that name years ago it was obviously a use of a postcode as well as a play on words on H2O water.

Inside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society

“I think at the moment it’s a recognisable brand or title for the project but I’m sure there will be discussions as we move down the line in terms of what it will be formally called.”

Councillors narrowly voted through the plan to move the complex to Thimblerow in a move that has been met with widespread backlash from the community.

Historic Environment Scotland is also reconsidering Perth Leisure Pool for protected status after council bosses failed to notify them of the change in plans.

