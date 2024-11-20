Perth siblings ‘overwhelmed’ after terminally ill mum, 52, receives 300 birthday cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth siblings ‘overwhelmed’ after terminally ill mum, 52, receives 300 birthday cards

Irene Stewart's children vowed "to bring the world to her one last time".

By Chloe Burrell
Irene Stewart (middle) with son Tony (right), Paul (left) and daughter Stacy in Perth.
Irene (middle) with son Tony (left), Paul (right) and daughter Stacy. Image: Tony Stewart

Three Perth siblings have been left “overwhelmed” after their terminally ill mum received around 300 birthday cards.

Irene Stewart, from Letham, celebrated her 52nd birthday at home with her children on Monday.

Stacy, 31, Paul, 29, and Tony, 21, decided they wanted to organise something special after their mum was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year.

Irene, who was born and bred in Perth and worked as a carer, was given six months to a year left to live and is now bed-bound.

Her children put out a post on social media, asking people to send a birthday card to Irene’s house, with Kelly telling The Courier the response has been “amazing”.

She said: “Seeing the smile on her face has been absolutely amazing.

“She’s read every single card and then when she got tired, we read them out to her.

“She’s just been, like us, overwhelmed with the amount of love and care.

“We’ve had people coming personally to the door handing in bunches of flowers, doughnuts and cakes.

Perth mum ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving 300 birthday cards

“There’s been one high school and one nursery who got their classes to make a card for my mum and it’s just been amazing.

“The reason I suggested it is because my mum is bed-bound.

“I’d love to give my mum the world and because she can’t get out to see it, I thought I’m going to try bring the world to her one last time on her birthday.

Irene received a lot of flowers for her birthday.
Irene received a lot of flowers. Image: Tony Stewart

“Even though times are dark and it can be very lonely, there are a lot of people out there that actually do care and there is still good in the world even though it feels like there’s not.”

Cards have been sent to Irene from as far afield as Wales, London and Ireland.

Tony said: “Our whole upbringing, our mum has gone out her way to put me, my sister and my brother first.

“Her whole life she’s always been so selfless and made sure that we’re alright and have what we need.

“We’ve always been really close to our mum. We just felt like we had to do something really special.

Irene with son Tony.
Tony with his mum Irene. Image: Tony Stewart

“The response has been overwhelming. It could not have happened to a better woman.

“She’s honestly so caring and full of love and joy.

“We’ve been through this with mum before as she got diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago.

“She managed to beat that at the time so this time it came as a bit of a shock to us that it had came back and that it maybe wasn’t as manageable as the first time round.

“We thought we’d go all out and get as much support as we could.”

‘Seeing the smile on her face, it’s worth everything’

Kelly added: “I think it’s going to take her a couple of days just to take it all in but just seeing the smile on her face, it’s worth everything.

“She’s a very inspirational woman. My mum has never complained having this illness.

“She’s never shown any sign of weakness. She’s only concerned about us.

“She’s making it look effortless and I don’t know how she’s doing it.

“We’re very proud of her.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Will lack of water and wrong postcode force PH2O name change for new Thimblerow…
The warning area covers parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Hundreds of bikes were returned to Nigel Carter in Comrie.
Perthshire man left with container full of 500 old bicycles in row with environment…
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Police confirm man, 49, was victim of fatal A9 Perthshire crash
Double decker Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife
Vicky and Arthur Frater in their garden in the dark
VIDEO: What is mystery noise giving Perthshire villagers sleepless nights?
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Man dies after four-vehicle crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire
Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor reveals plans to renovate lodge on grounds of Perthshire mansion
25-mile diversion through Perthshire roadworks.
Perthshire road closure to send drivers on 25-mile diversion - via A90 roadworks
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
21-turbine wind farm proposed for Perthshire rewilding estate

Conversation