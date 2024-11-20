Perth siblings ‘overwhelmed’ after terminally ill mum, 52, receives 300 birthday cards

Three Perth siblings have been left “overwhelmed” after their terminally ill mum received around 300 birthday cards.

Irene Stewart, from Letham, celebrated her 52nd birthday at home with her children on Monday.

Stacy, 31, Paul, 29, and Tony, 21, decided they wanted to organise something special after their mum was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year.

Irene, who was born and bred in Perth and worked as a carer, was given six months to a year left to live and is now bed-bound.

Her children put out a post on social media, asking people to send a birthday card to Irene’s house, with Kelly telling The Courier the response has been “amazing”.

She said: “Seeing the smile on her face has been absolutely amazing.

“She’s read every single card and then when she got tired, we read them out to her.

“She’s just been, like us, overwhelmed with the amount of love and care.

“We’ve had people coming personally to the door handing in bunches of flowers, doughnuts and cakes.

“There’s been one high school and one nursery who got their classes to make a card for my mum and it’s just been amazing.

“The reason I suggested it is because my mum is bed-bound.

“I’d love to give my mum the world and because she can’t get out to see it, I thought I’m going to try bring the world to her one last time on her birthday.

“Even though times are dark and it can be very lonely, there are a lot of people out there that actually do care and there is still good in the world even though it feels like there’s not.”

Cards have been sent to Irene from as far afield as Wales, London and Ireland.

Tony said: “Our whole upbringing, our mum has gone out her way to put me, my sister and my brother first.

“Her whole life she’s always been so selfless and made sure that we’re alright and have what we need.

“We’ve always been really close to our mum. We just felt like we had to do something really special.

“The response has been overwhelming. It could not have happened to a better woman.

“She’s honestly so caring and full of love and joy.

“We’ve been through this with mum before as she got diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago.

“She managed to beat that at the time so this time it came as a bit of a shock to us that it had came back and that it maybe wasn’t as manageable as the first time round.

“We thought we’d go all out and get as much support as we could.”

Kelly added: “I think it’s going to take her a couple of days just to take it all in but just seeing the smile on her face, it’s worth everything.

“She’s a very inspirational woman. My mum has never complained having this illness.

“She’s never shown any sign of weakness. She’s only concerned about us.

“She’s making it look effortless and I don’t know how she’s doing it.

“We’re very proud of her.”