Rescue operation launched after person injured at Angus beauty spot

Lifeboat and coastguard teams have been called to the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lunan Bay.
A rescue operation has been launched at Lunan Bay. Image: DC Thomson

A rescue operation was launched after a person was injured at an Angus beauty spot.

Lifeboat and coastguard teams from Montrose, Stonehaven and Dundee were called to Lunan Bay shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

The person was rescued from the location by air ambulance.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At around 1.50pm today (Wednesday November 20), HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with an ankle injury at Black Craig in Montrose, Scotland.

“Two lifeboats from Montrose were called to the scene, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Stonehaven.

“Coastguards located the casualty and extracted them via stretcher to an air ambulance that had arrived on scene nearby.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

