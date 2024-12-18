First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre

Pictures reveal the new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre taking shape.

Live Active Leisure has released images of the new facility planned for the Perthshire town.

The centre is scheduled to open early next year with no official date set yet.

Perth and Kinross Council originally predicted the site would be open by December 2024.

‘Sneak peak’ at new Blairgowrie venue

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “A few of our staff had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the brand-new Live Active Blairgowrie venue this week.

“Scheduled to open in early 2025, the team are currently undergoing training, and the finishing touches are being added to this fantastic facility.

“We’ll be sharing more details in the new year, including the official opening date, so keep an eye out for updates!”

The new centre will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

The venue has cost £36m to build and was originally due to open in 2020.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.