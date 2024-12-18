First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre

The new leisure facility will open in early 2025.

By Lucy Scarlett
The new pool.
The new swimming pool. Image: Live Active

Pictures reveal the new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre taking shape.

Live Active Leisure has released images of the new facility planned for the Perthshire town.

The centre is scheduled to open early next year with no official date set yet.

Perth and Kinross Council originally predicted the site would be open by December 2024.

‘Sneak peak’ at new Blairgowrie venue

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “A few of our staff had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the brand-new Live Active Blairgowrie venue this week.

“Scheduled to open in early 2025, the team are currently undergoing training, and the finishing touches are being added to this fantastic facility.

Outside of new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
Finishing touches are being added to the facility. Image: Live Active
The new pool.
It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School. Image: Live Active
New sports hall.
The centre will open early next year. Image: Live Active
Bikes in the gym.
It will feature a new state-of-the-art gym. Image: Live Active
Treadmills in gym.
The project was due to be open this month. Image: Live Active
Cables in the new gym.
Staff are currently being trained ahead of the opening. Image: Live Active

“We’ll be sharing more details in the new year, including the official opening date, so keep an eye out for updates!”

The new centre will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

The venue has cost £36m to build and was originally due to open in 2020.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.

