Under-threat Thimblerow car park gridlocked at proposed Perth leisure centre site

Under-threat Thimblerow car park in Perth was gridlocked with Christmas shoppers amid plans to scrap it in favour of a new leisure centre.

The popular parking spot was at a standstill on Monday afternoon despite claims by council planners that it is at 66% capacity overall.

One member of the public told The Courier: “It was absolute carnage.

“I was sitting in the car park trying to leave for half an hour.

“There’s so many cars queued to get out.”

The city centre location is where the local authority hopes to build a controversial new leisure centre, despite an overwhelming backlash against the plan.

Car parking availability has been a serious concern with Perth set to lose 335 spaces in the proposal for the new leisure centre.

‘It’s in the best location’

Despite council officers focusing on the 66% figure, the local authority’s own figures show the car park can be at 90% capacity at peak weekend times.

One Perth resident stuck in the gridlock called the plan to scrap Thimblerow “a joke”.

“It’s in the best location,” she said.

“It’s the car park I use all the time.

“Why would you want to get rid of this car park if you’re trying to encourage people to go into the city centre.”

Despite evidence of Thimblerow’s popularity among drivers and shoppers, strategic lead for property services Stephen Crawford, told councillors that car parks are under utilised.

But this includes spaces further away from the city centre, like at the South Inch.

“On average the majority of car parks in Perth city centre are less than 50% utilised overall,” said Mr Crawford.

“This finding challenges the common perception of a parking shortage.

“Scott Street, Canal Street, Mill Wynd and Speygate car parks are regularly 90-100% utilised during peak hours.

“This suggests that the perception of a parking shortage may stem from users being unable to park in their preferred locations, rather than a scarcity of parking spaces.”