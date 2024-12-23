Monday court round-up — Stealing since 1992 and all just a laugh

A desperate thief who has “been stealing since 1992” shoplifted from a Dundee clothes store after his benefits were cut-off.

Ian Hamilton was sent back to prison after he admitted taking clothes from H&M on High Street on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was hauled into custody and pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing the items, which were immediately recovered.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He hasn’t been given benefits since September 29. He’s been cut-off because he missed a meeting.

“Unfortunately, the reason he’s now back shoplifting is to do with his financial situation as opposed to his long-standing drug addiction.

“He does need significant intervention because he’s living a pretty institutionalised life.”

Sheriff George Way perused several pages detailing Hamilton’s previous convictions.

He served two other prison sentences in 2024.

Jailing him for six months, the sheriff said: “It just can’t be tolerated. He’s been stealing since 1992 and never stopped stealing.

“He may well need help but as far as today is concerned, I see nothing I can do.”

Sneezy mistake to make

Uninsured driver Paula Doyle left behind hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine when she abandoned her crashed car, after sneezing and losing control in Perth city centre. She walked away from the bashed-up Mini Cooper, along with a 14.5g bag of illicit drugs and was later detained when she returned to try to retrieve the cocaine.

Laughing in dock

A prisoner openly laughed after being told how he threatened Sainsbury’s staff after being caught stealing gin and razors.

Connor Mackintosh raised the bag of stolen goods over his head and said “do you want this bag?” while gesturing in a threatening manner.

Repeat offender Mackintosh, 28, began laughing in the dock when the crime was described at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted stealing goods worth around £170 from the Tom Johnston Road supermarket on June 28 this year.

Earlier this year, Mackintosh was hit with a prison sentence of 21 months and will not be released until June 2025.

Mackintosh wrote-off a stolen Renault Clio, made off with a £2,100 TAG Heuer watch and used a stolen bank card to buy scratch cards.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear sentenced him to four months in prison, reduced from six months.

Gun hunt

Police were told to retrieve a gun which has apparently been lying on a patch of waste ground in Cowdenbeath since August 2023, before its owner is sentenced for illegally having it in public. Council worker Kevin Nicoll was seen with the “broken” weapon shortly before he claims to have tossed it away in the Moss Side Road area of the town, where it is thought to have lain ever since.

Back to jail

A man caught storing cocaine worth thousands of pounds more than a decade after being part of a £1million drugs gang has been sent back to prison.

Steven Barnie‘s only previous conviction was from the High Court in Edinburgh in 2013, when he was sentenced to three years for his part in a major heroin operation.

The 35-year-old managed to stay out of trouble until police executed a search warrant at his home on Burnside Court in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Barnie lived at the address alone and 22.22g of cocaine was discovered.

Specialist officers said the drugs had a maximum potential street value of £2,100. The search also uncovered £565 in cash.

A mobile phone found at the flat contained a number of messages showing Barnie was actively involved in the supply of cocaine between March 5 2022 and January 26 2023.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said there was “no realistic alternative ” to custody due to his “significant” previous conviction and jailed him for 15 months.

Four-figure compensation order

A man who drunkenly attacked a visitor to his Perthshire home and left him scarred for life has been ordered to pay £1,000 compensation. The victim suffered multiple facial injuries after being glassed at Darren Willemars’ property in Rattray, near Blairgowrie.

Pub punch

Lee Easton, 21, left a man with a broken nose after punching him in the beer garden.

of The Kings in Kelty on April 21 this year.

Easton, of Carden Castle Park, Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the assault to severe injury.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court he was at the pub at around 1am when two bar workers were tending to a female who had fallen and cut her face.

Staff asked people crowding round to move back but Easton became agitated.

A customer touched Easton and said, “It’s alright pal, let’s just go and calm down”.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused said ‘why the f**k are you telling me to calm down?’ before punching (the man) once to the left of the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground”.

Easton left and his victim, with bruising to his eye, a cut cheek and injured nose, received brief medical attention from staff.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and was found to have broken his nose.

Sheriff Elizbeth McFarlane deferred sentence until January 29 to obtain background reports and Easton’s bail was continued.

