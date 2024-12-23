Sneezing Perth driver left behind bag of cocaine when she abandoned crashed car

An uninsured driver left behind hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine when she abandoned her crashed car, after sneezing and losing control in Perth city centre.

Paula Doyle was seen walking away from the bashed-up Mini Cooper, along with a 14.5g bag of illicit drugs inside, after colliding with a stationary Peugeot on North Methven Street.

The 33-year-old asked onlookers not to call police, before vanishing up an alley.

She was later detained when she returned to try to retrieve the cocaine.

Doyle appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly and without insurance in the early hours of March 17 this year.

She further admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Told witnesses not to call police

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said witnesses on North Methven Street spotted Doyle’s car at about 3.30am.

“They observed the Mini Cooper colliding with a parked vehicle.

“The accused was then seen to exit from the driver’s door. She was the sole occupant of the car.”

The fiscal depute said: “She appeared unsteady on her feet and the witnesses approached her, concerned about her wellbeing.

“She requested that they didn’t contact police.”

One of the onlookers took photos of the scene on his mobile, while Doyle slipped away down a side street.

Police arrived and began taking statements from witnesses.

The fiscal said: “Officers noted there was significant damage to the front near side of the Mini Cooper.

“The parked vehicle had also suffered damage.”

Doyle returned to the scene, telling police she had just come from her mother’s house.

She said she was going to retrieve some belongings from the car.

“The accused smelled strongly of cannabis,” said Ms Paterson.

“She was detained and officers carried out a search of the crashed car.

“A bag of white powder was recovered.”

It was later analysed and confirmed to be 14.5g of cocaine.

Police then carried out a search of Doyle’s home in Malvina Place, looking for any other controlled substances.

A snapbag of white powder, around 0.8g of cocaine, was found.

The total street value of the recovered drugs was £750, the court heard, although Doyle said she had paid £600 for it.

Not a ‘commercial enterprise’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “The drugs were for use only by her and her friends, this wasn’t a commercial enterprise.”

Mr Davie said she had gone out to collect the drugs and was driving back when “she thinks she sneezed and lost control of the car.”

Sheriff Simon Collins interjected, describing cocaine as a “blood drug” that had been linked to the loss of lives.

He said its status by some as a socially-acceptable party drug was “offensive to me and offensive to the court”.

Mr Davie said since this incident, his client had become a “vocal opponent” of drugs.

“This has been a wake-up call for her,” he said.

The sheriff noted Doyle had “taken steps to improve her life.”

He fined her £450 but allowed her to keep her licence, imposing five penalty points.

She was further ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work.

The sentence, Doyle was told, was a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.