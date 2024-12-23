Insights: The global success story from Dundee making almost £100m a year

One of Dundee’s global success stories, Insights, has announced a record year of sales.

Father and son, Andi and Andy Lothian formed the people development business more than 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool to help individuals and teams better understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Today, it is used all over the world and Insights employs more than 700 staff across 17 offices. Clients include Samsung, McCain and Indeed.

Success of Insights

Newly filed company accounts for The Insights Group Limited, for the year ending March 31 2024, show an increase in revenue to £97.6 million. This compares to £94.6m in the 2023 financial year.

Pre-tax profit was £17.9m, compared to £19.8m in the previous 12 months.

The Dundee Technology Park business said the decline in profits was partly due to a £1.4m donation to its Insights Foundation as well as other investments.

Insights Learning and Development chief executive Fiona Logan said: “These results demonstrate our close partnerships with our customers and are testimony to the dedication and creativity of our people, whose efforts are central to delivering our purpose and business goals.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited about the opportunities to innovate, grow sustainably, and deepen our positive impact through our global customer communities.

“While market challenges and broader economic pressures are affecting us all, they also highlight the need to stay adaptable, agile and human – principles at the heart of our new strategy.”

Insights recently spent almost £1m upgrading a Dundee office into a “world-class” environment for staff.

Insights Foundation

Ms Logan said the company’s volunteering initiative has been added to its strategic goals.

She said: “As we invest in our customer solutions and our people, we are also committing to our local communities.

“Adding our volunteering initiative, Gift of Time, to our strategic goals this year is one way we’re encouraging our people to give back and make a difference.”

Meanwhile, the charity arm of the business, the Insights Foundation, received increased funding.

Andy Lothian, chief executive of Insights Group, said: “The Insights Foundation enables charitable organisations, working in areas of social need, to build more connected and compassionate communities.

“It reaches those who have limited access to leadership development or organisational support.

“It’s our nature to nurture, and it is our belief that when businesses thrive, their communities should too.”