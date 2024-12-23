Insights: The global success story from Dundee making almost £100m a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Insights: The global success story from Dundee making almost £100m a year

It’s another record year of sales for the personal development business which works with some of the world’s largest companies.

By Rob McLaren
Insights Learning and Development chief executive Fiona Logan. Image: Insights
One of Dundee’s global success stories, Insights, has announced a record year of sales.

Father and son, Andi and Andy Lothian formed the people development business more than 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool to help individuals and teams better understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Today, it is used all over the world and Insights employs more than 700 staff across 17 offices. Clients include Samsung, McCain and Indeed.

Success of Insights

Newly filed company accounts for The Insights Group Limited, for the year ending March 31 2024, show an increase in revenue to £97.6 million. This compares to £94.6m in the 2023 financial year.

Pre-tax profit was £17.9m, compared to £19.8m in the previous 12 months.

The Dundee Technology Park business said the decline in profits was partly due to a £1.4m donation to its Insights Foundation as well as other investments.

Innovation House is home to Insights at Dundee Technology Park.

Insights Learning and Development chief executive Fiona Logan said: “These results demonstrate our close partnerships with our customers and are testimony to the dedication and creativity of our people, whose efforts are central to delivering our purpose and business goals.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited about the opportunities to innovate, grow sustainably, and deepen our positive impact through our global customer communities.

“While market challenges and broader economic pressures are affecting us all, they also highlight the need to stay adaptable, agile and human – principles at the heart of our new strategy.”

Insights recently spent almost £1m upgrading a Dundee office into a “world-class” environment for staff.

Insights Foundation

Ms Logan said the company’s volunteering initiative has been added to its strategic goals.

She said: “As we invest in our customer solutions and our people, we are also committing to our local communities.

“Adding our volunteering initiative, Gift of Time, to our strategic goals this year is one way we’re encouraging our people to give back and make a difference.”

Meanwhile, the charity arm of the business, the Insights Foundation, received increased funding.

Andy Lothian, chief executive of Insights Group, said: “The Insights Foundation enables charitable organisations, working in areas of social need, to build more connected and compassionate communities.

Andy Lothian, chief executive of Insights.

“It reaches those who have limited access to leadership development or organisational support.

“It’s our nature to nurture, and it is our belief that when businesses thrive, their communities should too.”

