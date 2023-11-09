Insights: Dundee global success story doubles revenue in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights: Dundee global success story doubles revenue in two years

The people development business created in Dundee three decades ago has record year of £95m sales.

By Rob McLaren
Insights chief executive Fiona Logan. Image: Insights
Insights chief executive Fiona Logan. Image: Insights

One of Dundee’s most successful international businesses has found a new level of profitability after a phenomenal year.

Father and son, Andi and Andy Lothian formed people development business Insights 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool which helps people to better understand their strengths and weaknesses and those of their colleagues.

The system has since been used all over the world by businesses such as Microsoft, Pepsi and Travis Perkins.

£95m Dundee success story

As part of its strategy, Insights wants to be “irresistibly attractive” to its customers. With millions more in revenue and profits from blue chip customers all over the world, the Dundee Technology Park company has never been so desired.

Accounts to be lodged at Companies House this week will show record sales of £94.6 million for the year ending March 31 2023.

This is a 42% rise on the £66.5m achieved in 2022 and more than double the £42.9m sales in the Covid-impacted 2021 financial year.

Pre-tax profits also rose strongly, to £19.8m from £11.3m in 2022.

Innovation House is home to Insights at Dundee Technology Park.

Insights said it had outpaced its rivals in the learning and development sector in a time that organisations are investing more in people development.

Fiona Logan, chief executive at Insights Learning and Development, said: “Our market position is stronger than ever.

“Alongside our digital transformation strategy, we have extended our global coverage, purposefully investing in our teams and enterprise systems to scale the positive impact and world-class experiences we can deliver.

“Our phenomenal community are core to our success and work creatively and tirelessly in pursuit of our purpose and business objectives.

“The more we focus on the well-being and experience of our people at Insights, the more we see that effort rewarded in our performance and productivity.”

Insights a major Dundee employer

Insights has 240 staff working from its two offices in Dundee, which were recently upgraded at a £1m cost. Globally it has more than 650 employees.

The Insights programmes can be delivered digitally and in person. Top sectors include pharmaceuticals, retail and technology.

It has invested heavily in North America and is focusing on growth in its Asia Pacific business.

Insights Group chief executive Andy Lothian said it is an “extraordinary time” for the company.

He said: “Our financial results are strong, but most importantly our growth is centred around the purpose of our organisation where people are inspired to make a positive difference in the world.

“Our success helps develop the work of our Insights Foundation which is making a difference beyond our commercial impact.

“It is clear that human skills continue to be a crucial driver for business growth.

“It’s a win-win for both employers and employees in terms of attracting and retaining talent in the post-pandemic climate.

Andy Lothian, Group CEO and co-founder of Insights.

“We’re confident that our brilliant teams will continue to build more value for our customers and accelerate our growth.”

The business is making more investments in digital products, including embedding learning in customer collaboration tools and virtual experiences.

The Insights Group also includes Vidatec, which designs and builds digital platforms. These range from mobile apps designed to enhance health and well-being, to complex technical platforms for large enterprises.

Vidatec has a newly appointed managing director, Ross Wilson, who has ambitious plans to build on its brand.

