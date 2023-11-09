Insights: Dundee global success story doubles revenue in two years

One of Dundee’s most successful international businesses has found a new level of profitability after a phenomenal year.

Father and son, Andi and Andy Lothian formed people development business Insights 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool which helps people to better understand their strengths and weaknesses and those of their colleagues.

The system has since been used all over the world by businesses such as Microsoft, Pepsi and Travis Perkins.

£95m Dundee success story

As part of its strategy, Insights wants to be “irresistibly attractive” to its customers. With millions more in revenue and profits from blue chip customers all over the world, the Dundee Technology Park company has never been so desired.

Accounts to be lodged at Companies House this week will show record sales of £94.6 million for the year ending March 31 2023.

This is a 42% rise on the £66.5m achieved in 2022 and more than double the £42.9m sales in the Covid-impacted 2021 financial year.

Pre-tax profits also rose strongly, to £19.8m from £11.3m in 2022.

Insights said it had outpaced its rivals in the learning and development sector in a time that organisations are investing more in people development.

Fiona Logan, chief executive at Insights Learning and Development, said: “Our market position is stronger than ever.

“Alongside our digital transformation strategy, we have extended our global coverage, purposefully investing in our teams and enterprise systems to scale the positive impact and world-class experiences we can deliver.

“Our phenomenal community are core to our success and work creatively and tirelessly in pursuit of our purpose and business objectives.

“The more we focus on the well-being and experience of our people at Insights, the more we see that effort rewarded in our performance and productivity.”

Insights a major Dundee employer

Insights has 240 staff working from its two offices in Dundee, which were recently upgraded at a £1m cost. Globally it has more than 650 employees.

The Insights programmes can be delivered digitally and in person. Top sectors include pharmaceuticals, retail and technology.

It has invested heavily in North America and is focusing on growth in its Asia Pacific business.

Insights Group chief executive Andy Lothian said it is an “extraordinary time” for the company.

He said: “Our financial results are strong, but most importantly our growth is centred around the purpose of our organisation where people are inspired to make a positive difference in the world.

“Our success helps develop the work of our Insights Foundation which is making a difference beyond our commercial impact.

“It is clear that human skills continue to be a crucial driver for business growth.

“It’s a win-win for both employers and employees in terms of attracting and retaining talent in the post-pandemic climate.

“We’re confident that our brilliant teams will continue to build more value for our customers and accelerate our growth.”

The business is making more investments in digital products, including embedding learning in customer collaboration tools and virtual experiences.

The Insights Group also includes Vidatec, which designs and builds digital platforms. These range from mobile apps designed to enhance health and well-being, to complex technical platforms for large enterprises.

Vidatec has a newly appointed managing director, Ross Wilson, who has ambitious plans to build on its brand.