Journeycall: Angus contact centre ‘sets new benchmark’ as it rings up profits

The business, which employs hundreds of staff in Arbroath, said its results had "surpassed expectations".

By Rob McLaren
Exterior of Journeycall office
The Journeycall office in Arbroath.

Angus contact centre business Journeycall rang up profits of almost £500,000 last year as the company changed ownership.

Chief executive Theresa Lawson completed the deal to acquire the business, 17 years after joining the company part-time to answer the phones.

Journeycall handles millions of customer enquiries each year on behalf of Transport for London, Network Rail and other operators.

The business currently employs around 400 staff, with more than half the workforce based in Arbroath.

Journeycall profits and sales ‘surpassed expectations’

Newly filed accounts for Journeycall Limited, for the year ending July 31 2023, show turnover increased to £7.6 million, from £6.8m in 2022. Pre-tax profits for the financial year were £487,000.

Mrs Lawson said the results showed Journeycall’s “strength and stability”.

She said: “The trading figures surpassed our expectations and set new benchmarks for success.

“Bolstered by robust revenue streams and healthy profit margins, the company has demonstrated our capacity to thrive in a competitive market landscape, even amidst economic uncertainty and industry disruptions.”

Theresa Lawson, the new owner of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Theresa Lawson is the owner of Journeycall in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She said the company has a “strategic focus on innovation” and prioritises customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

The owner added: “By continually investing in product development, marketing initiatives, and customer service enhancements, our company has cultivated a loyal customer base and differentiated itself from competitors.

“This unwavering commitment to delivering value has translated into strong sales performance and sustained profitability.”

Contract success

In January, the company won a new contract from Transport for London, which will create around 100 new jobs.

With D&A College and Angus Council, the business ran a ‘contact centre academy’ for people who are unemployed but want to work.

Mrs Lawson praised the staff, saying the financial results “speak to the dedication and expertise of our workforce”.

She said: “Team members from all departments of the organisation have played a pivotal role in achieving these impressive results.

“Their hard work, creativity, and commitment to exceeding customer expectations show us surpassing our targets for the year ahead.”

Mrs Lawson acquired Journeycall’s owner, the ESP Group, from founder Terry Dunn who wanted to retire.

