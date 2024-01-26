Arbroath firm Journeycall to add 100 jobs after Transport for London contract win

Arbroath contact centre Journeycall said a new contract from Transport for London will create around 100 new jobs.

The organisation has been given a four-year deal to provide support across the London group’s contact payment cards scheme — including the Oyster card.

The jobs generated from the contract, will be split between operation centres in Arbroath and Hull.

Journeycall will also provide email and phone communications for customers using the service on behalf of Transport for London.

‘First class’ customer service

Chief executive Theresa Lawson praised the talent pool in Angus and the surrounding area which supplies the company with staff.

“It goes without saying, the service our employees deliver is first class,” she said.

“We have the green tick now, with this contract win.

“The company has delivered services for Transport for London for almost two decades.

“This is another example of the standard of delivery out of the business.

“The 100 staff will be across our two sites. I can’t say where but it will be based on applicant and the quality of applicant. It is about getting the right people.

“But Arbroath and the surrounding area have very rarely let us down.

“If you look at just our company alone, 90% of the board started in front-line operational roles.

“The DD9, DD10, DD11 postcode areas have served us very well.”

Journeycall and Transport for London’s decades of partnership

The ESP Group, of which Journeycall is a part of, has overseen the TfL scheme since 2006.

But as with any deal, Theresa said there was a lot of relief when the contract was finalised.

“This is one of the most significant contract awards since I took over,” she added.

“When you make an acquisition of this size, it is somewhat a leap of faith.

“We can breathe a little easier now, that is for sure.

Fola Olafare, customer service delivery manager at Transport for London, said: “Listening to our customers, building trust and showing we care are key priorities for us and we’re always looking at opportunities to improve where we can.

“I’m looking forward to working with Journeycall and ensuring we provide our contactless payment card customers with a strong and consistent contact centre service our customers rightly expect from us.”