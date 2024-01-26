The Tannadice ‘Shed’ gets seats and Dens Park gets dogs – visit Dundee in 1994

What did Dundee and its people look like 30 years ago?

Let’s go back and see.

Nelson Mandela became president of South Africa in May 1994, an occasion that was celebrated in Dundee where he was given the keys to the city in 1985.

The Channel Tunnel opened, Tony Blair was elected Labour leader, Oasis released the Definitely Maybe album and the first National Lottery draw was held.

A pint of lager cost £1.54.

The average house price was £51,000.

Ivan Golac led Dundee United to the Scottish Cup final where the Tangerines defeated Rangers 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Stephen Hendry defeated Jimmy White in the World Snooker Championship final and former Dundee footballer Craig Brown was appointed manager of Scotland.

The Lion King, Forrest Gump, True Lies, Speed, The Flintstones, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Mrs Doubtfire were the big movies being shown in Dundee.

And what about on the small screen?

Barbara Windsor made her EastEnders debut as Peggy Mitchell, Friends was broadcast for the first time and Chris Evans presented his final edition of The Big Breakfast.

For many, it only feels like yesterday and these DC Thomson archive photographs offering a glimpse of life in Dundee in 1994 are bound to stir some memories.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Meri-Mate

Do you remember Meri-Mate’s fruity-flavoured fizzy drinks?

Bottles kept being produced and cans were introduced as the Meri-Mate operation staggered on until the mid-1990s, before it finally went out of business.

The Odeon

What would you have watched in 1994 after getting your pick and mix?

The Odeon at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee had capacity for 1,646 people and many will remember the king-sized mural of Dennis the Menace and Desperate Dan.

Ardler multis

The Ardler multis were heralded as “vertical villages” and stood proudly in a line along Birkdale Place.

Things started to go downhill in the 1980s and they were earmarked for demolition in 1994.

The high-rise blocks started to tumble in 1995 before the final block fell in 2007.

Holiday exhibition

Who needs Judith Chalmers?

In January 1994 the Evening Telegraph Holiday and Leisure exhibition at the Caird Hall welcomed 15,000 people and exhibitors reported record bookings.

Keiller factory

In 1947 the Keiller empire moved part of its production to a wedge of land on Mains Loan, Maryfield, to produce marmalade, jams and Swiss Toblerone.

Despite employing nearly 900 people during the 1950s, the plant was sold off in 1992 and NCR was letting the premises when this picture was taken in 1994.

Dundee Rep

Dundee postie Michael Feeney arrived in 1930s period uniform to deliver best wishes to some of the cast of The Grapes of Wrath at Dundee Rep in February 1994.

The Post Office was supporting the production of the play of John Steinbeck’s classic novel.

Treading the boards

Members of the Springboard Youth Theatre in Dundee were rehearsing for two original musicals they performed at Craigie High School in March 1994.

The two productions were Dragon and Space Race.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Tool doctors

J Jupp Ltd were known as The Cutting Tool Doctor.

The firm specialised in “sharpening blades and repairing tools” and, back in April 1994, the staff were pictured for this advertising feature with their lawnmowers.

Handy Taxis

Elaine Beattie and Elaine Blythe were pictured in the control room at Handy Taxis.

The company was based on Caldrum Street and had 70-plus cars on the road.

The firm had more than 30 years in the people-carrying business since starting out in the 1960s.

End of an era

For a period in 1990, Dundee United considering sharing a new stadium with Dundee FC, but decided instead to redevelop Tannadice Park in 1991.

Many modifications were made to bring the stadium up to modern standards.

The Shed terracing was replaced with seating in 1994.

The Flying Scotsman

Graeme Obree burst into the international spotlight with a stunning story that was subsequently turned into a film, The Flying Scotsman, with Jonny Lee Miller in the lead role.

Obree twice broke the world hour record in the 1990s and he made a special appearance at the Scottish Championship meeting at Caird Park in June 1994.

If you can’t stand the heat…

Goodfellow and Steven opened their new £1 million bakery at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, which ended a tradition at the Gray Street shop that had lasted for 96 years.

The family-owned business took the decision to move the bakery operation in 1992 because there was not the existing space for expansion at the Broughty Ferry site.

Going to the dogs

It was reported in January 1994 that Dundee FC hoped to re-establish greyhound racing at Dens Park to boost the club’s coffers.

Hundreds turned out for the opening night on October 21, with the first of eight races commencing at 7.40pm and running until 10pm.

The operation continued before changing hands in May 1996 when it was bought over a by a consortium of Dundee businessmen.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time to the Dundee of 1994 jog any memories for you?