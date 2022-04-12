Dundee’s Ardler multis were a high-rise dream that turned to dust The Ardler multis were heralded as "vertical villages" and stood proudly in a line along Birkdale Place. By Graeme Strachan April 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 12 2022, 1.47pm The remaining block finally came down in 2007. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags ardler dundee Past Times More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times Moira Macgregor: The Dundee artist who set the fashion trends of the 1960s April 11 2022 Past Times Stereophonics went from Dundee pub gigs to global stardom in 12 months April 11 2022 Past Times Stonehaven’s Jackie Lockhart won curling gold in 2002 after sinking her rivals in Bismarck April 8 2022 More from The Courier Matej Poplatnik’s Raith Rovers trophy heroics have caught eye, admits Livingston boss Tam Courts drops Ian Harkes contract hint as Dundee United ace sees comeback hopes dashed St Johnstone are already pressure-hardened, says Callum Davidson, and now they can see if the same applies to others Tuesday court round-up — Gas risk, spitting and kicking Fife Council co-leader could seek ‘working arrangement’ with SNP despite Labour’s coalition ban Workmen dig large trench along beach at Monifieth to clear watercourse