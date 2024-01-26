Nigerian woman bringing taste of Africa to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nigerian woman bringing taste of Africa to Dunfermline

Temi has opened one of the first African food shops in Fife.

By Paul Malik
Temitope (Temi) Ajayi-Salami has brought a taste of Africa to Dunfermline city centre with her new African grocery store, AYT Foods. Image: Business Gateway
Temitope (Temi) Ajayi-Salami has brought a taste of Africa to Dunfermline city centre with her new African grocery store, AYT Foods. Image: Business Gateway

Fed-up of having to travel to Glasgow to pick-up her favourite Nigerian foods, entrepreneur Temitope Ajayi-Salami decided to branch out for herself.

Opening one of Dunfermline’s first African food shops Temi, hopes to bring unique products to Fife’s ever-growing African population.

Temi moved to Scotland with her husband while he studied as a master’s student at Edinburgh University.

She regularly had to travel from her home in the Kingdom to either Glasgow or the capital to collect Nigerian and Caribbean foods and goods.

Taste of Africa in Dunfermline

Now, having opened her AYT store on Dunfermline’s Bridge Street, Temi is looking to cater the demand for African food and sundries.

On top of that, the store now operates as a Moneygram agent, meaning people looking to send cash transfers overseas can.

Temi in her store, in front of the varied produce she sells. Image: Business Gateway.

Temi said: “Our mission is to offer a one stop shop for unique and diverse ranges of high-quality African products.

“We will also promote cultural exchange and celebrate the rich traditions of Africa.

“We will also be selling online too.”

Fife town centre grant

Temi is a member of the Business Gateway, which provided funding opportunities for her as a new start-up.

The money from the grant went toward an electronic point of sale register.

Business Gateway are keen to highlight the help available for people looking to set-out on their own.

Karen Cassells, of Business Gateway, said: “Temi has also received a grant from the Fife Council town centre business improvement team to make improvements and buy signage.

“She has also secured a Fife Investment Fund repayable grant to obtain fridges, freezers and equipment for the store.

“Temi has shown determination and has the experience to make this business a success.”

A grant is given to support capital works, including external shopfront improvements, internal refits and upper floor conversions.

Grant awards are made in the range of £6,000, up to a maximum of £10,000 per eligible
property.

The intervention rate is 90% of eligible costs, excluding VAT, Fife Council said.

