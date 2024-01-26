Nigerian woman bringing taste of Africa to Dunfermline

Fed-up of having to travel to Glasgow to pick-up her favourite Nigerian foods, entrepreneur Temitope Ajayi-Salami decided to branch out for herself.

Opening one of Dunfermline’s first African food shops Temi, hopes to bring unique products to Fife’s ever-growing African population.

Temi moved to Scotland with her husband while he studied as a master’s student at Edinburgh University.

She regularly had to travel from her home in the Kingdom to either Glasgow or the capital to collect Nigerian and Caribbean foods and goods.

Taste of Africa in Dunfermline

Now, having opened her AYT store on Dunfermline’s Bridge Street, Temi is looking to cater the demand for African food and sundries.

On top of that, the store now operates as a Moneygram agent, meaning people looking to send cash transfers overseas can.

Temi said: “Our mission is to offer a one stop shop for unique and diverse ranges of high-quality African products.

“We will also promote cultural exchange and celebrate the rich traditions of Africa.

“We will also be selling online too.”

Fife town centre grant

Temi is a member of the Business Gateway, which provided funding opportunities for her as a new start-up.

The money from the grant went toward an electronic point of sale register.

Business Gateway are keen to highlight the help available for people looking to set-out on their own.

Karen Cassells, of Business Gateway, said: “Temi has also received a grant from the Fife Council town centre business improvement team to make improvements and buy signage.

“She has also secured a Fife Investment Fund repayable grant to obtain fridges, freezers and equipment for the store.

“Temi has shown determination and has the experience to make this business a success.”

A grant is given to support capital works, including external shopfront improvements, internal refits and upper floor conversions.

Grant awards are made in the range of £6,000, up to a maximum of £10,000 per eligible

property.

The intervention rate is 90% of eligible costs, excluding VAT, Fife Council said.