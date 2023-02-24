How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty shops

By Gavin Harper
February 24 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 24 2023, 9.14am
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.

The number of empty business units in a thriving Fife town has more than halved since 2019.

Vacancy rates in Cupar dropped from 18.2% in 2019 to just 8.6% last year, a new study has shown.

Business and community leaders in the town have described the achievement – believed to be the biggest drop of any town in Scotland – as “groundbreaking”.

Bill Pagan, chairman of the town’s development trust, said: “Cupar seems to be on a roll. There are new businesses opening which is great to see.

“Cupar is a unique place and it’s got a really vibrant town centre.”

James Hair, chairman of the town’s business association, said: “National vacancy rates are still around the 15% mark. In Scotland, they are slightly higher.

James Hair, chairman of Cupar’s business association. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“That sends a very positive message to all businesses and especially to those looking to invest in our vibrant 21st century market town.”

Cupar shops thriving in ‘up-and-coming’ town

Local business owners have also praised a loyal customer base for their success.

Tracey Pedder runs Nourish, the café on Crossgate which launched late last year.

She said: “I think it is an up-and-coming town with a lot of new places opening.

Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.

“People are coming from all over to visit, and the town is busy.

“We’re working hard and the business has been very well received. I have been very lucky and we’re doing as well as we could be.”

Rebekah Brine da Silva runs The Wee Kilt Shop, also on Crossgate.

She said: “People who live in Cupar are very loyal to the town. If they need something they’ll come here before they go anywhere else.

“I think people are committed to shopping as local as possible.

“We have a lot of local customers and word of mouth is really important for us.”

She said the rate at which empty units are filled is quick, though pointed out the town’s former TSB bank branch remains empty.

The Wee Kilt Shop in Cupar. Image: The Wee Kilt Shop.

“There are signs up saying ‘coming soon’ but it’s been like that for a couple of months,” she added.

“A lot of buildings that become empty are usually taken over pretty quickly.”

Success of digital platform CuparNow

Cupar was recently named Scotland’s most popular rural town for house-buyers.

Cupar recently featured on BBC show My Kind of Town.

One of the reasons Cupar was chosen for the BBC show was because it is home to Scotland’s only digital improvement district. CuparNow launched in 2019.

Mr Pagan added: “A critical part of the CuparNow’s remit has been to show how managed, integrated digital communication and support services enable new collaborations and improve digital participation and skills.

Bill Pagan, chairman of Cupar Development Trust, hailed the number of successful independent shops in Cupar. Image: Bill Pagan.

“There can be no doubt CuparNow has delivered on these fronts.

“The day-to-day engagement with their 80,000-strong digital audience is helping to deliver sustainable economic benefits.”

