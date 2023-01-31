Cupar to star in new episode of BBC Scotland series My Kind Of Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cupar to star in new episode of BBC Scotland series My Kind Of Town

By Michael Alexander
January 31 2023, 9.35am Updated: January 31 2023, 1.30pm
Ian Hamilton at Fisher & Donaldson with Chloe Milne. Image: BBC Scotland
Ian Hamilton at Fisher & Donaldson with Chloe Milne. Image: BBC Scotland

Cupar is to feature in a forthcoming BBC Scotland series.

In the penultimate programme of the series of My Kind of Town, Ian Hamilton and Major, his guide dog, spend time in the former Fife county town, talking to locals and visiting businesses and community groups.

My Kind of Town: Cupar will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Thursday February 2 at 8pm.

Digital ambitions, golf and food…

A traditional market town, Cupar now has ambitions to be a digital town, and Ian finds out what this means with a visit to Simon Baldwin of the Cupar Now podcast.

Ian also gets the chance to practice his swing on the Kingarrock Hickory Golf course with golf experience manager Dave Allan.

Ian Hamilton with Dave Allan at Kingarrock Golf Course, Cupar. Image: BBC Scotland

He also samples some food at the farmers’ market and he gets creative in the kitchen at family bakers Fisher and Donaldson, making a Strawberry Danish.

The presenter gave a big “thumbs-up” for Cupar as a ‘foodie town’ and “the real buzz” of the market.

He said: “I have eaten really well in Cupar – I’m sure I’ve put on about two stone. If you are going to put on weight, I can think of worse places than Cupar.”

Swimming, singing and pampered pets…

Ian also meets up with Iain Smith, of the Cupar & District Model Railway Club, and takes a dip in the swimming pool with local Commonwealth hero Ollie Carter.

Major also gets to take time out for some pampering at the animal care department in the local Elmwood campus of SRUC.

Ian Hamilton and Major in Cupar. Image: BBC Scotland

Other visits in this episode include Cairnie Fruit Farm and maze, Cupar Youth Café and the Cupar Amateur Musical Society, where he chats to Ruth Anderson and other members of the group.

He also finds out about the town’s past with local historian Guthrie Hutton at the Mercat Cross and meets Michael Fyffe of Community in Cupar to hear how the community in the town has been helping Ukrainian refugee families.

Vibrancy of small towns

For this third run of the popular series, Ian and Major are visiting towns from Caithness to the Borders, getting to grips with local life and aspirations.

Ian added: “Two-thirds of us in Scotland live in small towns or near them.

“They are the towns that aren’t in the headlines that often and are not always tourist hotspots either, but they are the beating heart of the country in many ways.

Ian Hamilton and Major at Cupar War Memorial. Image: BBC Scotland

“It has been really interesting over the course of the three series to go into these towns, many of which are facing challenges in this post-industrial age or through the drift to bigger cities, and find out how they are fighting back, how they are doing day-to-day, ploughing their own furrow and building on their already strong sense of community.”

When and where to watch

Earlier episodes have featured Girvan, Wick, Larkhall and Hawick, with Fort William completing the run. Already aired episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

My Kind of Town : Cupar airs on the BBC Scotland channel on Thursday February 2 at 8pm.

