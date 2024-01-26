Monifieth library could be sold as council look to offload surplus properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth library could be sold as council look to offload surplus properties

Next week councillors will also be asked to declare two Brechin properties - including the town's municipal buildings - surplus to local authority requirements.

By Graham Brown
Monifieth library is moving to the new community hub later this year. Image: Google
Monifieth library is moving to the new community hub later this year. Image: Google

Monifieth library could be put on the market as Angus Council looks to cut its list of empty properties.

The High Street facility is moving to the new community hub currently being built at the Blue Seaway park.

Monifieth Community Resource Group hope the £2 million development will open in late summer.

And Angus councillors previously agreed the library and access services should move there.

Next week, elected members will be asked to approve its sale when the property becomes vacant.

Two other council premises in Brechin are also set to be offloaded.

Library plan dropped

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly says a plan to hang on to Monifieth library has fallen through.

“A survey was shared with Angus Council housing tenants who had until now had use of the library as a tenants’ lounge space for which housing paid Angus Alive £5,250 annually,” he said.

“However due to low usage tenants were consulted on whether they wished to keep such a facility and also whether they would be willing to pay for such a service in line with other sheltered housing complexes across Angus.

“The response showed tenants neither wished the service or to pay for such a service.

“Following the move to the new community hub the current library building will no longer be required.”

Surplus Brechin buildings

Policy committee councillors will also be asked to declare two Brechin buildings surplus to requirements.

Those are:

  • Municipal Buildings and flat, 32 – 38 Bank Street, Brechin
  • The Tractor Shed, Commerce Street.

Both belong to Brechin common good so a decision on their future may take longer.

The municipal buildings were previously earmarked for the relocation of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership’s community care and staff.

Brechin muncipal buildings
Brechin municipal buildings are also no longer needed by Angus Council. Image: Google

But following Covid and the move to even more agile working the council no longer needs the building.

The Tractor Shed was previously a store for the council’s parks department.

If the buildings are declared surplus it will trigger a one-year notice period to decide whether to sell or let.

A community consultation has to be carried out for each property before any future use is decided.

Mr Dailly says all three properties offer an opportunity to generate revenue for the cash-strapped council.

“The disposal of the Monifieth library will generate a capital receipt to the general fund.

“In addition, when sold, there will be a reduction in future years maintenance and operating costs to the building and surrounding land.

“Depending on what is decided regarding the future of the Tractor Shed and the Municipal Buildings there is potential to realise revenue streams or capital receipts to Brechin Common Good.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

City of Brechin Pipe Band members during practice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
146-year-old Brechin Pipe Band rebuilding after Storm Babet
Planning appeal committee councillors ruled the stove and chimney must go. Image: Angus Council
Council order Carnoustie garden logburner to be removed after ex-Scotland footballer's smoke objection
Bruce Lamb has faced a long wait for a new heating system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar couple still waiting for heating in council home after 13 months
armed police Kirriemuir
Officer hurt after armed police called to Kirriemuir disturbance
Gavin Ross.
Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock
Railway lines in Angus and Perthshire reopen after trains disruption
Cocaine driver Chloe Anderson.
Cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep and caused four-car crash in Dundee
A fresh planning application for Customs House has been lodged by Montrose Port Authority. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Port faces race against time for restoration of historic Customs House
Dedicated cycle lanes could be considered for Montrose. Image: Angus Council
Consultation launch next step in Montrose active travel plan
Angus Council bins
'You're not going to like this': Angus Council makes direct plea for public to…
2

Conversation