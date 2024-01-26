Monifieth library could be sold as council look to offload surplus properties

Monifieth library could be put on the market as Angus Council looks to cut its list of empty properties.

The High Street facility is moving to the new community hub currently being built at the Blue Seaway park.

Monifieth Community Resource Group hope the £2 million development will open in late summer.

And Angus councillors previously agreed the library and access services should move there.

Next week, elected members will be asked to approve its sale when the property becomes vacant.

Two other council premises in Brechin are also set to be offloaded.

Library plan dropped

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly says a plan to hang on to Monifieth library has fallen through.

“A survey was shared with Angus Council housing tenants who had until now had use of the library as a tenants’ lounge space for which housing paid Angus Alive £5,250 annually,” he said.

“However due to low usage tenants were consulted on whether they wished to keep such a facility and also whether they would be willing to pay for such a service in line with other sheltered housing complexes across Angus.

“The response showed tenants neither wished the service or to pay for such a service.

“Following the move to the new community hub the current library building will no longer be required.”

Surplus Brechin buildings

Policy committee councillors will also be asked to declare two Brechin buildings surplus to requirements.

Those are:

Municipal Buildings and flat, 32 – 38 Bank Street, Brechin

The Tractor Shed, Commerce Street.

Both belong to Brechin common good so a decision on their future may take longer.

The municipal buildings were previously earmarked for the relocation of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership’s community care and staff.

But following Covid and the move to even more agile working the council no longer needs the building.

The Tractor Shed was previously a store for the council’s parks department.

If the buildings are declared surplus it will trigger a one-year notice period to decide whether to sell or let.

A community consultation has to be carried out for each property before any future use is decided.

Mr Dailly says all three properties offer an opportunity to generate revenue for the cash-strapped council.

“The disposal of the Monifieth library will generate a capital receipt to the general fund.

“In addition, when sold, there will be a reduction in future years maintenance and operating costs to the building and surrounding land.

“Depending on what is decided regarding the future of the Tractor Shed and the Municipal Buildings there is potential to realise revenue streams or capital receipts to Brechin Common Good.”