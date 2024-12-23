Care round-up: ‘Awful’ food at Perthshire home and improvements at fire-hit Kirkcaldy service

A Perthshire care home has been criticised for serving “awful” food and improvements have been made at a fire-hit Kirkcaldy home in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas such as wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Natalie Lochhead, Dunfermline

Dunfermline nurse Natalie Lochhead, who works at Canmore Lodge care home, has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

She is among an elite group of just 21 community nurses to receive the prestigious title this year.

Natalie was selected earlier this year for a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

Natalie, also the divisional clinical lead nurse for Barchester Healthcare, said: “I have the best job in the world.

“I work with such brilliant people across our homes and I love each and every one of my residents – it is the best feeling in the world to know you have made someone feel better and put a smile on their face.

“I was very happy to be selected for the programme and it is lovely to be recognised for doing the job that I love.”

East Fife Care at Home

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 4

Staff – 3

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – 4

Inspection Date

October 9

Inspectors found that while many people did experience consistency of visit times and carers, many did not.

As a result, some care users had to wait longer than they would like to be assisted to take medication for pain relief.

However, the report states staff were skilled, competent and confident and care plans provided clear guidance and direction.

The Care Inspectorate issued requirements to ensure people using the service receive consistent and stable care.

Raith Manor, Kirkclady

Nearly 60 residents were temporarily evacuated from Raith Manor in November 2023 after a fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom.

In June this year, The Care Inspectorate raised concerns over how people are supported at home.

However, Abbotsford Care, which runs Raith Manor, hit back – accusing the Care Inspectorate report of failing to “accurately reflect the extraordinary efforts and dedication of our staff during this difficult period”.

The Care Inspectorate ordered the home to carry out a series of improvements linked to the health and well-being of residents.

Inspectors said these requirements have been met.

Fordmill Care Home, Montrose

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 5

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 6

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – 5

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection Date

December 4

Inspectors said the care home had recently been refurbished to a high standard and people were benefitting from the stylish, yet homely environment.

Additionally, they described the support offered at the home as “sector leading”.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive and inspectors found a knowledgeable king-standing staff team at the home.

They also said the environment was extremely clean and tidy.

Balhousie Ruthven Towers, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – 2

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection Date

November 26

Inspectors said the home needs to improve its quality assurance process.

Additionally, they said the quality and choice of food on offer needs to be improved after people previously called the food at the home “awful”.

Insufficient improvements had been made since the last inspection and, as a result, the requirement was extended.

Furthermore, inspectors raised concerns about the staff numbers, which are not reflective of the people living in the home.

However, the Balbousie Care Group, which operates the home, said the requirements have already been met.

A spokesperson said: “Our residents and their care and respect is at the heart of everything we do, which is why the Care Inspectorate’s findings on a visit to our Ruthven Towers home were very disappointing.

“However, the inspection report in question, from 26 November, is already out of date.

A following inspection, days later, saw all the requirements met.

“The grades for two of these areas were immediately increased and the third only held while the work is shown to be sustained.”

Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection Date

November 18

The Care Inspectorate found that previous requirements to improve quality assurance and the environment had been met.

However, they issued recommendations to further improve both areas.

This included ensuring that activities are planned, recorded and evaluated regularly.

Additionally, inspectors found some employees were not registered with the SSSC.

As a result, the care home was ordered to follow current staff recruitment best practices and ensure SSSC registration is achieved by January 27.

Elise Easton, Dunfermline

The Care Inspectorate found Elise Easton put youngsters in her care at risk of harm in a scathing report published in October.

Inspectors said Ms Easton had failed to consistently show “openness, honesty and transparency” when officials visited her home.

At the time Ms Easton said she “fully accepted” the results of the inspection.

During a follow-up visit on November 26, inspectors said the childminder had made significant progress towards meeting previous requirements.

However, they noted that further progress was needed to become familiar with the regulations of operating a childminding service.

Additionally, inspectors said some children received processed food that was not nutritious.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

