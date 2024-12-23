Care round-up: ‘Awful’ food at Perthshire home and improvements at fire-hit Kirkcaldy service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: ‘Awful’ food at Perthshire home and improvements at fire-hit Kirkcaldy service

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
The latest care round up for Tayside Fife and Stirling
Fordmill Care Home is included in the latest inspections. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire care home has been criticised for serving “awful” food and improvements have been made at a fire-hit Kirkcaldy home in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas such as wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Natalie Lochhead, Dunfermline

Dunfermline nurse Natalie Lochhead, who works at Canmore Lodge care home, has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

She is among an elite group of just 21 community nurses to receive the prestigious title this year.

Natalie was selected earlier this year for a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

Dunfermline nurse Natalie Lochhead.
Natalie Lochhead. Image: Lesley Martin

Natalie, also the divisional clinical lead nurse for Barchester Healthcare, said: “I have the best job in the world.

“I work with such brilliant people across our homes and I love each and every one of my residents – it is the best feeling in the world to know you have made someone feel better and put a smile on their face.

“I was very happy to be selected for the programme and it is lovely to be recognised for doing the job that I love.”

East Fife Care at Home

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 4

Inspection Date 

  • October 9

Inspectors found that while many people did experience consistency of visit times and carers, many did not.

As a result, some care users had to wait longer than they would like to be assisted to take medication for pain relief.

However, the report states staff were skilled, competent and confident and care plans provided clear guidance and direction.

The Care Inspectorate issued requirements to ensure people using the service receive consistent and stable care.

Raith Manor, Kirkclady

Nearly 60 residents were temporarily evacuated from Raith Manor in November 2023 after a fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom.

In June this year, The Care Inspectorate raised concerns over how people are supported at home.

Residents rehomed after Abbotsford care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Fire engines outside Raith Manor care home in November 2023. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

However, Abbotsford Care, which runs Raith Manor, hit back – accusing the Care Inspectorate report of failing to “accurately reflect the extraordinary efforts and dedication of our staff during this difficult period”.

The Care Inspectorate ordered the home to carry out a series of improvements linked to the health and well-being of residents.

Inspectors said these requirements have been met.

Fordmill Care Home, Montrose

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 6
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection Date 

December 4

Inspectors said the care home had recently been refurbished to a high standard and people were benefitting from the stylish, yet homely environment.

Additionally, they described the support offered at the home as “sector leading”.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive and inspectors found a knowledgeable king-standing staff team at the home.

They also said the environment was extremely clean and tidy.

Balhousie Ruthven Towers, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 2
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection Date 

November 26

Balhousie Ruthven Towers.
Balhousie Ruthven Towers. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said the home needs to improve its quality assurance process.

Additionally, they said the quality and choice of food on offer needs to be improved after people previously called the food at the home “awful”.

Insufficient improvements had been made since the last inspection and, as a result, the requirement was extended.

Furthermore, inspectors raised concerns about the staff numbers, which are not reflective of the people living in the home.

However, the Balbousie Care Group, which operates the home, said the requirements have already been met.

A spokesperson said: “Our residents and their care and respect is at the heart of everything we do, which is why the Care Inspectorate’s findings on a visit to our Ruthven Towers home were very disappointing.

“However, the inspection report in question, from 26 November, is already out of date.

A following inspection, days later, saw all the requirements met.

“The grades for two of these areas were immediately increased and the third only held while the work is shown to be sustained.”

Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

Inspection Date 

November 18

The Care Inspectorate found that previous requirements to improve quality assurance and the environment had been met.

However, they issued recommendations to further improve both areas.

This included ensuring that activities are planned, recorded and evaluated regularly.

Additionally, inspectors found some employees were not registered with the SSSC.

As a result, the care home was ordered to follow current staff recruitment best practices and ensure SSSC registration is achieved by January 27.

Elise Easton, Dunfermline

The Care Inspectorate found Elise Easton put youngsters in her care at risk of harm in a scathing report published in October.

Inspectors said Ms Easton had failed to consistently show “openness, honesty and transparency” when officials visited her home.

At the time Ms Easton said she “fully accepted” the results of the inspection.

During a follow-up visit on November 26, inspectors said the childminder had made significant progress towards meeting previous requirements.

However, they noted that further progress was needed to become familiar with the regulations of operating a childminding service.

Additionally, inspectors said some children received processed food that was not nutritious.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

