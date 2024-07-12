Fire-hit Kirkcaldy care home ordered to make improvements over how it handles distressed residents

A fire-hit care home in Kirkcaldy has been ordered to make a series of improvements to how it handles distressed residents.

Nearly 60 residents were temporarily evacuated from Raith Manor in November after a fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom.

After a visit last month, the Care Inspectorate recognised that the service had dealt with “significant disruption” since the blaze, with some residents not moving back until April.

However, inspectors raised concerns over how people are supported in dealing with stress and distress at the home.

Abbotsford Care, which runs Raith Manor, has hit back – accusing the Care Inspectorate report of failing to “accurately reflect the extraordinary efforts and dedication of our staff during this difficult period”.

The operator says it is “wholeheartedly committed” to addressing the areas identified for improvement.

Raith Manor: Kirkcaldy care home residents ‘experienced distress regularly’

In its report, the watchdog said feedback from staff and care records showed some residents in the top floor unit “experienced stress and distress regularly”.

The report said: “We could not be confident that staff were aware of strategies to reduce or manage stress and distress.

“Records of stress and distress were not kept reliably or consistently, which could delay referrals to the appropriate health professionals or the timely administration of medication.”

By September 2, Raith Manor must carry out a series of improvements linked to the health and wellbeing of residents.

This includes ensuring people are supported with stress and distress by creating personal plans for residents and identifying known triggers.

The care home must also ensure the use of “as required” medications for stress is a last resort.

Other improvements include making storage areas for cleaning products and electrical cupboards safer.

However, inspectors – who rated all areas of the home “adequate” – found there was a “commitment to meaningful activity on a day-to-day basis”, including arts and crafts, exercise classes, bingo, pet therapy visits and community trips.

They also “recognised the challenges” of maintaining a schedule when people were in various homes as a result of the fire.

Raith Manor operator ‘disappointed’ by care inspection report

A spokesperson for Abbotsford Care said: “As a family-run business, our core family values are deeply rooted in our care and commitment to the community we support.

“The recent fire at Raith Manor was a challenging time for our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff.

“However, the resilience and strength demonstrated by everyone involved have been truly remarkable.

“We were disappointed with the outcomes of the recent Care Inspectorate inspection, as we did not feel it accurately reflected the extraordinary efforts and dedication of our staff during this difficult period.

“However, we acknowledge that the feedback received suggests that our service is in a process of transition, where our strengths outweigh our weaknesses.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to addressing the areas for improvement identified in the inspection and confident that we will improve and enhance outcomes for our residents.

“Our immediate focus has been on ensuring a smooth transition for our residents as they return to Raith Manor.

“It was always going to require a period of adjustment for all involved due to changes in the environment and staff have been working tirelessly to support our residents and their families during this time.”

The firm added it was “overwhelmed” by the support it has had from locals and says it is “confident that Raith Manor will emerge stronger and better equipped to serve our community”.