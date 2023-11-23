Nearly 60 residents rehoused after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to Kirkcaldy care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Nearly 60 residents rehoused after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to Kirkcaldy care home

The blaze broke out in a bathroom at Raith Manor, run by Abbotsford.

By Andrew Robson
Residents rehomed after Abbotsford care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Fire engines outside Raith Manor care home. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Nearly 60 residents have been temporarily rehoused after a fire caused “significant damage” at a Kirkcaldy care home.

All residents were safely evacuated from Raith Manor care home on Wednesday after a blaze broke out in a second-floor bathroom.

Abbotsford, which runs the home, confirmed that all affected residents were placed in alternative accommodation overnight.

However, many face being out the building for longer – and it has not been confirmed exactly when they will be allowed to return.

Staff ‘working tirelessly’ to get residents back to Raith Manor care home after fire

A spokesperson for Abbotsford said: “The extent of the damage is still significant, with both water and fire impact being addressed.

“Our top priority remains the wellbeing and swift return of our residents to their home.

“While we are working tirelessly to make this possible, we currently do not have a specific date for when the return will occur.

“Rest assured, we are exploring all avenues to progress this.”

Fire crews at the Sunny Braes Court care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Fire crews at the home on Sunny Braes Court. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Abbotsford also praised members of staff for their reactions when the care home went on fire.

The spokesperson said: “This swift and effective response could not have been possible without the incredible support and dedication of our community and team members.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every individual and organisation who stepped up to support our residents.

“Staff and residents have demonstrated incredible strength and resilience.

‘Outpouring of support’ after Kirkcaldy care home fire

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support and empathy from our community during this challenging time.

“It reinforces our commitment to provide the best care and service to our residents.

“We will continue to update all stakeholders as we progress in our restoration efforts and planning for the safe return of our residents.

“Our team is actively engaging with the families of all residents, keeping them informed about the current situation.”

More from Fife

Repairs to the bridge at the A92 Thornton bypass get underway.
A92 delays warning as three weeks of roadworks set to start near Kirkcaldy
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man who reposted Neo-Nazi group's propaganda video convicted of terror offence
The Haberdashery Bistro in Dunfermline is reopening. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook
Dunfermline bar and bistro confirms reopening date
Sinisa Tumbas was convicted of sexual assault.
Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on…
Voyeur Blair Mackie was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Family blasts 'delusional' Fife joiner who photographed naked girl with hidden camera
Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman says Dunfermline's city status is not reflected on road signs.
Call to change Dunfermline road signs to put city firmly on the map
Cammy Barnes appeared on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes sings Caledonia for emotional Scotland Euro qualifier video
Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: PA
Drivers face delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash
Access points from Leven Promenade onto the grass need repaired.
£50,000 pledged to improve Leven Prom after public concerns over maintenance

Conversation