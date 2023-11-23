Nearly 60 residents rehoused after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to Kirkcaldy care home

Nearly 60 residents have been temporarily rehoused after a fire caused “significant damage” at a Kirkcaldy care home.

All residents were safely evacuated from Raith Manor care home on Wednesday after a blaze broke out in a second-floor bathroom.

Abbotsford, which runs the home, confirmed that all affected residents were placed in alternative accommodation overnight.

However, many face being out the building for longer – and it has not been confirmed exactly when they will be allowed to return.

Staff ‘working tirelessly’ to get residents back to Raith Manor care home after fire

A spokesperson for Abbotsford said: “The extent of the damage is still significant, with both water and fire impact being addressed.

“Our top priority remains the wellbeing and swift return of our residents to their home.

“While we are working tirelessly to make this possible, we currently do not have a specific date for when the return will occur.

“Rest assured, we are exploring all avenues to progress this.”

Abbotsford also praised members of staff for their reactions when the care home went on fire.

The spokesperson said: “This swift and effective response could not have been possible without the incredible support and dedication of our community and team members.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every individual and organisation who stepped up to support our residents.

“Staff and residents have demonstrated incredible strength and resilience.

‘Outpouring of support’ after Kirkcaldy care home fire

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support and empathy from our community during this challenging time.

“It reinforces our commitment to provide the best care and service to our residents.

“We will continue to update all stakeholders as we progress in our restoration efforts and planning for the safe return of our residents.

“Our team is actively engaging with the families of all residents, keeping them informed about the current situation.”