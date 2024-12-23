Concerns grow for man, 87, missing from Arbroath

Concerns are growing for a 87-year-old man who has been reported missing from Arbroath.

Police have launched an appeal for help to find Alexander Beattie.

He was last seen in the Grange Road area around 1pm on Sunday leaving his car, a red Nissan Micra.

Alexander is described as medium build with greying hair.

It is believed he may be wearing a blue checked woollen jacket.

Inspector James Longden said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alexander’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“If you have any information about Alexander’s whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 3253 of Sunday December 22.”