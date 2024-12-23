5 Dundee United talking points: The anatomy of a defensive masterclass as Celtic draw first domestic blank in 31 GAMES with lowest xG in A YEAR

Dundee United produced a defensive masterclass to secure a 0-0 draw against league leaders Celtic.

It took until deep into the second period on Sunday afternoon for the Hoops to seriously threaten, with Kyogo and Arne Engels both denied by Jack Walton.

Aside from those opportunities, Brendan Rodgers’ men struggled to penetrate United’s low block, registering just three shots on target in the entire 96 minutes.

Miller Thomson and Glenn Middleton warmed the palms of Kasper Schmeichel but the hosts carried no real threat. Nevertheless, the point sees them edge closer to fourth-placed Motherwell.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Jim Goodwin keeps his promise

In the aftermath of an uncharacteristically calamitous defensive showing against Motherwell, Jim Goodwin promised that his side would get back to basics.

The United boss was as good as his word.

Communication, organisation, excellent decision-making and desire were evident from the outset against Celtic. Goodwin’s game-plan – reverting to the 4-5-1 that pillaged a point from Rangers at Ibrox – was flawlessly executed.

Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt were solid as a rock, making a combined 13 clearances, ably guarding against Kyogo’s clever movement and, latterly, the more physical threat of Adam Idah.

No-one made more tackles (five) or more clearances (seven) than the excellent Vicko Sevelj – what a capture he is beginning to look – and Luca Stephenson was industrious after an off day in North Lanarkshire.

Will Ferry was terrific, making more interceptions (four) and winning possession more times (nine) than any other player.

Ryan Strain bounced back from a challenging first period – losing his footing, and possession, a few times – to play exceptionally well after the break.

The wingers tirelessly tracked back and Sam Dalby ran himself into the ground in attack.

All told, Celtic were restricted to an extraordinarily modest (by their standards) xG of 0.79 – their lowest in the Premiership since registering 0.64 in a 2-1 win over Rangers on December 30, 2023.

Following a porous 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock in September, the Tangerines were organised and diligent in their next outing: a 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley. After Fir Park, this was a similar response.

This is not a side that licks its wounds for long.

A sense of Celtic perspective

Much will be made of Celtic being below par – and they were – and the sickness bug which saw wholesale changes to the Hoops team that beat Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final.

However, that should not obfuscate the achievement of the men in tangerine.

This was a Celtic team that last failed to score against domestic opposition 31 GAMES ago, when Hearts claimed a 2-0 win in March 2024. The Glasgow outfit were averaging a staggering 2.93 goals per game in the league prior to arriving in Dundee.

Only Aberdeen had pinched any Premiership points off the Hoops this season, with a 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

And for all the talk of how the champions were weakened, as they sought to turn the screw in the second half, they brought on around £27 million of attacking talent in Engels, Idah, Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo.

United, conversely, currently have two fit strikers in their whole squad.

This was a hell of a point.

Academy graft

The selection of Miller Thomson and Kai Fotheringham raised a few eyebrows.

And against the best the Scottish Premiership has to offer, two of Tannadice’s own did themselves proud.

Thomson’s showing was reminiscent of Rory MacLeod’s dedicated man-marking job on Callum McGregor in May 2022 when United claimed a 1-1 draw to secure European qualification.

Once again, a Terrors teen helped to ensure the Celtic captain – so often the heartbeat of their side – had one of his quieter afternoons.

A valuable out-ball, Thomson also registered United’s first shot on target after a swift break in the second half. Schmeichel fielded his low drive.

Meanwhile, NO United player won more duels (seven) or aerial duels (five) than Fotheringham during a fabulously disciplined showing.

Much of his afternoon was spent as an auxiliary right-back (see his heat map, via Opta, below) but the Scotland U/21 international once again proved he is a man who can be trusted to his duty for the team, above all.

A welcome return and some sweet respite

David Babunski looked shattered against Motherwell. There’s no sugar-coating it.

The Barcelona academy graduate plays his best football as a ‘No.10’, finding pockets of space in the final third and using his technique and vision to carve open defences.

However, with injuries to Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty, Babunski has found himself grafting in the engine room; a challenge, given the speed and physicality of the Scottish game.

So, claiming a point while also being able to rest the classy Macedonian is a major bonus.

There is a lot of football to be played in the next three weeks and the trip to St Johnstone, who look to get the ball on the deck and zip it around under Simo Valakari, could be far more conducive to his talents.

And he should be much fresher.

The sight of Docherty entering the fray for his first minutes since October 5 was also cause for optimism and Goodwin will hope there are no ill effects from the outing as he seeks to shake off a persistent calf issue.

Celtic draw will count for little if United flop on Boxing Day

The old adage – usually trotted out after a defeat against one of the Glasgow giants – is “these games won’t define our season”.

Well, it rings similarly true after a positive result.

Sunday’s stalemate should give Goodwin and the players immense pride, but it will count for nothing if not followed up with a win against St Johnstone. A fixture which, as Goodwin swiftly acknowledged, will require a very different approach.

Those are the games that could define United’s season.

The Tangerines have given themselves a fine foundation for the packed festive schedule. Can they build on it?