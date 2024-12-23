5 Dundee United talking points: The anatomy of a defensive masterclass as Celtic draw first domestic blank in 31 GAMES with lowest xG in A YEAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: The anatomy of a defensive masterclass as Celtic draw first domestic blank in 31 GAMES with lowest xG in A YEAR

The Tangerines shackled the Hoops like few have managed, and the visitors' sickness bug should not lessen the sense of achievement, Courier Sport finds.

Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire
By Alan Temple

Dundee United produced a defensive masterclass to secure a 0-0 draw against league leaders Celtic.

It took until deep into the second period on Sunday afternoon for the Hoops to seriously threaten, with Kyogo and Arne Engels both denied by Jack Walton.

Aside from those opportunities, Brendan Rodgers’ men struggled to penetrate United’s low block, registering just three shots on target in the entire 96 minutes.

Miller Thomson and Glenn Middleton warmed the palms of Kasper Schmeichel but the hosts carried no real threat. Nevertheless, the point sees them edge closer to fourth-placed Motherwell. 

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Jim Goodwin keeps his promise

In the aftermath of an uncharacteristically calamitous defensive showing against Motherwell, Jim Goodwin promised that his side would get back to basics.

The United boss was as good as his word.

Communication, organisation, excellent decision-making and desire were evident from the outset against Celtic. Goodwin’s game-plan – reverting to the 4-5-1 that pillaged a point from Rangers at Ibrox – was flawlessly executed.

Jim Goodwin watched his side defend superbly
Goodwin watched his side defend superbly. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt were solid as a rock, making a combined 13 clearances, ably guarding against Kyogo’s clever movement and, latterly, the more physical threat of Adam Idah.

No-one made more tackles (five) or more clearances (seven) than the excellent Vicko Sevelj – what a capture he is beginning to look – and Luca Stephenson was industrious after an off day in North Lanarkshire.

Will Ferry was terrific, making more interceptions (four) and winning possession more times (nine) than any other player.

Ryan Strain bounced back from a challenging first period – losing his footing, and possession, a few times – to play exceptionally well after the break.

The wingers tirelessly tracked back and Sam Dalby ran himself into the ground in attack.

All told, Celtic were restricted to an extraordinarily modest (by their standards) xG of 0.79 – their lowest in the Premiership since registering 0.64 in a 2-1 win over Rangers on December 30, 2023.

Dundee United midfielder Vicko Sevelj in action against Celtic
Vicko Sevelj, United No.5, was excellent again. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Following a porous 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock in September, the Tangerines were organised and diligent in their next outing: a 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley. After Fir Park, this was a similar response.

This is not a side that licks its wounds for long.

A sense of Celtic perspective

Much will be made of Celtic being below par – and they were – and the sickness bug which saw wholesale changes to the Hoops team that beat Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final.

However, that should not obfuscate the achievement of the men in tangerine.

This was a Celtic team that last failed to score against domestic opposition 31 GAMES ago, when Hearts claimed a 2-0 win in March 2024. The Glasgow outfit were averaging a staggering 2.93 goals per game in the league prior to arriving in Dundee.

Only Aberdeen had pinched any Premiership points off the Hoops this season, with a 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

Big money Celtic star Arne Engels almost breaks the deadlock against Dundee United in injury time
Big money substitute Arne Engels almosts breaks the deadlock in injury time. Image: Shutterstock.

And for all the talk of how the champions were weakened, as they sought to turn the screw in the second half, they brought on around £27 million of attacking talent in Engels, Idah, Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo.

United, conversely, currently have two fit strikers in their whole squad.

This was a hell of a point.

Academy graft

The selection of Miller Thomson and Kai Fotheringham raised a few eyebrows.

And against the best the Scottish Premiership has to offer, two of Tannadice’s own did themselves proud.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson challenges Celtic captain Callum McGregor
Miller Thomson, in a them of the afternoon, sticks to Callum McGregor. Image: Shutterstock

Thomson’s showing was reminiscent of Rory MacLeod’s dedicated man-marking job on Callum McGregor in May 2022 when United claimed a 1-1 draw to secure European qualification.

Once again, a Terrors teen helped to ensure the Celtic captain – so often the heartbeat of their side – had one of his quieter afternoons.

A valuable out-ball, Thomson also registered United’s first shot on target after a swift break in the second half. Schmeichel fielded his low drive.

Meanwhile, NO United player won more duels (seven) or aerial duels (five) than Fotheringham during a fabulously disciplined showing.

Much of his afternoon was spent as an auxiliary right-back (see his heat map, via Opta, below) but the Scotland U/21 international once again proved he is a man who can be trusted to his duty for the team, above all.

Kai Fotheringham's heat map, pictured, shows the amount of work he did in his own half for Dundee United against Celtic
Kai Fotheringham’s heat map, pictured, shows the amount of work he did in his own half. Image: Opta

A welcome return and some sweet respite

David Babunski looked shattered against Motherwell. There’s no sugar-coating it.

The Barcelona academy graduate plays his best football as a ‘No.10’, finding pockets of space in the final third and using his technique and vision to carve open defences.

However, with injuries to Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty, Babunski has found himself grafting in the engine room; a challenge, given the speed and physicality of the Scottish game.

So, claiming a point while also being able to rest the classy Macedonian is a major bonus.

There is a lot of football to be played in the next three weeks and the trip to St Johnstone, who look to get the ball on the deck and zip it around under Simo Valakari, could be far more conducive to his talents.

And he should be much fresher.

Ross Docherty was back in action for Dundee United in the closing stages against Celtic
Ross Docherty was back in action for United in the closing stages against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

The sight of Docherty entering the fray for his first minutes since October 5 was also cause for optimism and Goodwin will hope there are no ill effects from the outing as he seeks to shake off a persistent calf issue.

Celtic draw will count for little if United flop on Boxing Day

The old adage – usually trotted out after a defeat against one of the Glasgow giants – is “these games won’t define our season”.

Well, it rings similarly true after a positive result.

Sunday’s stalemate should give Goodwin and the players immense pride, but it will count for nothing if not followed up with a win against St Johnstone. A fixture which, as Goodwin swiftly acknowledged, will require a very different approach.

Those are the games that could define United’s season.

The Tangerines have given themselves a fine foundation for the packed festive schedule. Can they build on it?

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline
Jim Goodwin glad to avoid Celtic fan barbs as proud Dundee United boss reveals…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury
4
Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears…
Luigi Capuano, pictured, has overseen a drive towards sustainability at Dundee United.
Luigi Capuano wants Dundee United to be transfer market maestros as Tannadice CEO hails…
Jim Goodwin is realistic, but positive, about the task ahead
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United's Celtic game plan as Tannadice boss highlights OBSCENE…
Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: 'I'll be back!'
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts but Mark Ogren makes bullish…
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis…
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic
Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent for scan ahead of…

Conversation