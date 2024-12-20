Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears talks window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears talks window

Dalby is out of contract with the Hollywood-bankrolled north Wales side at the end of the season.

By Neil Robertson
Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Sam Dalby was United's 13th and final capture of the summer window. Image: Dundee United FC/Richard Wiseman

Sam Dalby would welcome the chance to hold talks with Dundee United about extending his stay at the club.

The on-loan Wrexham striker is in the best form of his life at the moment, netting eight times in just nine games for the Terrors to rocket to the top of the Premiership scoring charts.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has already intimated that he is keen to keep the prolific Dalby beyond this season.

The 25-year-old front man’s contract at Wrexham ends this summer and he is free to speak to other clubs in January, with Dalby happy to open discussions with United.

The striker said: “Would I like to stay? Yes, definitely.

“It’s nice to hear the manager say he wants to keep me. That’s the sort of thing that has made me feel important and at home here.

“Would I be happy to open talks? Yes, of course.

A beaming Sam Dalby with his prize
Dalby was awarded the Premiership player of the month award for November. Image: Kenny Ramsay

“Obviously I don’t know what my situation will be but at the minute I am just trying to keep my run of form going and trying not to think too much about the future.

“At the end of the day, I can’t really control it yet.

“We have had a good start to the season, the team has been doing well and I have scored a few goals.

“I try to help the team as much as possible and I think I have done that.

“This is my best run of scoring form, eight goals in nine games. I just want to keep it going.”

Dalby’s red-hot scoring streak has raised the prospect of a possible January recall to Wrexham, who are currently third in League One.

However, the striker admitted he has had no indication about that from his parent club.

Dalby said: “No, none at all. Not so far. They are doing really well themselves and they have a lot of good players there.

“I guess we will find out in the near future but so far I have had no indication.”

Summer of toil paying off for Sam Dalby

Dalby believes he is entering his prime as a player but he also pinpointed a summer of sweat and toil to explain just why he is in such prolific form now.

He added: “At the end of last season, I looked at myself and the sort of stuff that I could do and improve on.

“Over the summer I worked hard and came back to pre-season sharp and fit.

“I was just following the programme to a tee, working as hard as possible and trying to do extras when I could so that when I came back I would give myself the best chance of starting well.

“I feel like I have carried that into the season proper.

“I am at a point now where I feel I should be coming into my prime. I feel the fittest and the best shape I have been in – strong and quick.

“I feel that it definitely helps me get on the end of crosses.”

Dalby flies through the air to score against Motherwell at Tannadice. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dalby and United face their biggest test of the season so far when they play champions Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday, but the striker is relishing the challenge.

He added: “Coming up here, these are the sort of games that you look forward to specifically.

“Just testing yourself against some of the best players in the league and in Europe.

“I have watched them a few fair times and they are an outstanding team.

“They played Leipzig and beat them so it will be a difficult task.

“But we are a hard-working and honest group so that will give us a chance.”

Conversation