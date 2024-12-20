Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears talks window

Sam Dalby would welcome the chance to hold talks with Dundee United about extending his stay at the club.

The on-loan Wrexham striker is in the best form of his life at the moment, netting eight times in just nine games for the Terrors to rocket to the top of the Premiership scoring charts.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has already intimated that he is keen to keep the prolific Dalby beyond this season.

The 25-year-old front man’s contract at Wrexham ends this summer and he is free to speak to other clubs in January, with Dalby happy to open discussions with United.

The striker said: “Would I like to stay? Yes, definitely.

“It’s nice to hear the manager say he wants to keep me. That’s the sort of thing that has made me feel important and at home here.

“Would I be happy to open talks? Yes, of course.

“Obviously I don’t know what my situation will be but at the minute I am just trying to keep my run of form going and trying not to think too much about the future.

“At the end of the day, I can’t really control it yet.

“We have had a good start to the season, the team has been doing well and I have scored a few goals.

“I try to help the team as much as possible and I think I have done that.

“This is my best run of scoring form, eight goals in nine games. I just want to keep it going.”

Dalby’s red-hot scoring streak has raised the prospect of a possible January recall to Wrexham, who are currently third in League One.

However, the striker admitted he has had no indication about that from his parent club.

Dalby said: “No, none at all. Not so far. They are doing really well themselves and they have a lot of good players there.

“I guess we will find out in the near future but so far I have had no indication.”

Summer of toil paying off for Sam Dalby

Dalby believes he is entering his prime as a player but he also pinpointed a summer of sweat and toil to explain just why he is in such prolific form now.

He added: “At the end of last season, I looked at myself and the sort of stuff that I could do and improve on.

“Over the summer I worked hard and came back to pre-season sharp and fit.

“I was just following the programme to a tee, working as hard as possible and trying to do extras when I could so that when I came back I would give myself the best chance of starting well.

“I feel like I have carried that into the season proper.

“I am at a point now where I feel I should be coming into my prime. I feel the fittest and the best shape I have been in – strong and quick.

“I feel that it definitely helps me get on the end of crosses.”

Dalby and United face their biggest test of the season so far when they play champions Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday, but the striker is relishing the challenge.

He added: “Coming up here, these are the sort of games that you look forward to specifically.

“Just testing yourself against some of the best players in the league and in Europe.

“I have watched them a few fair times and they are an outstanding team.

“They played Leipzig and beat them so it will be a difficult task.

“But we are a hard-working and honest group so that will give us a chance.”