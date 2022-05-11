Dundee United 1-1 Celtic: Dylan Levitt screamer sends Tam Courts’ men back into Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United 1-1 Celtic: Dylan Levitt screamer sends Tam Courts’ men back into Europe

By Alan Temple
May 11 2022, 9.29pm Updated: May 12 2022, 12.53am
Levitt produced another moment of magic
Dylan Levitt produced another trademark moment of magic to secure a fantastic 1-1 draw against Celtic and send Dundee United back into Europe for the first time since 2012.

The mercurial Wales international lashed home his sixth goal of the campaign — all crackers — to cancel out Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second-half opener.

The draw was enough to secure the Premiership title for Celtic but, as Liam Smith ably stated before this contest, that was none of United’s concern.

More pertinent for the Arabs, the result means United will be in Europe next term. Ross County’s defeat at Ibrox means they cannot catch the Terrors.

The Tangerines will be in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers. The only question is: the second or third round? That will be decided when United visit Dingwall and Motherwell face Celtic on Saturday.

Hoops pressure

Celtic exploded from the blocks, with Anthony Ralston fizzing a shot over the bar before a James Forrest drive was deflected narrowly off target.

Reo Hatate, at the heart of everything in the Hoops midfield, skied another effort from 20 yards following a super surge forward by Liel Abada.

Celtic continued to probe when Hatate played a slick one-two with Giakoumakis, only to lash his wayward drive high into the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Archie Meekison was a shining light for the hosts, with the 20-year-old cutting a calm, collected figure in the engine room against the champions.

A Celtic supporter is removed from the George Fox Stand

And the youngster produced a slick swivel and shot from the edge of the box for United’s sole moment of threat in the first period. However, it zipped past Joe Hart’s right-hand post.

Amid pre-match warnings that any Celtic-supporting interlopers in the United sections would be removed, a small number of individuals were ejected from the George Fox Stand.

Tangerine resistance is breached

Following a capable first-half resistance, the Tangerine wall was breached seven minutes after the break.

Ralston manufactured a sliver of space on the right wing and hung up a sumptuous cross for Celtic’s Greek striker Giakoumakis to power home a header from six yards.

Giakoumakis heads home

United thought they had equalised when Rory MacLeod rattled the base of the post, only for Nicky Clark to react swiftly and slam the ball Ito an empty net.

However, assistant referee Calum Spence deemed Clark to be offside.

Substitute Tony Watt struck the post with a glancing header following some fine work by Kieran Freeman, with Ilmari Niskanen narrowly failing to convert the follow-up.

Levitt slams home a spectacular leveller

Siegrist then kept the Tangerines in the contest with a marvellous near-post block to thwart Jota.

United took advantage of that reprieve in style. 

On-loan Manchester United ace Levitt collected a pass from Charlie Mulgrew and lashed a thunderbolt from distance past Hart.

It was another one for his personal United goal of the season compilation — and the strike that will have United fans dusting off their passports.

