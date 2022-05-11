Dundee United 1-1 Celtic: Dylan Levitt screamer sends Tam Courts’ men back into Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt produced another trademark moment of magic to secure a fantastic 1-1 draw against Celtic and send Dundee United back into Europe for the first time since 2012.

The mercurial Wales international lashed home his sixth goal of the campaign — all crackers — to cancel out Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second-half opener.

The draw was enough to secure the Premiership title for Celtic but, as Liam Smith ably stated before this contest, that was none of United’s concern.

More pertinent for the Arabs, the result means United will be in Europe next term. Ross County’s defeat at Ibrox means they cannot catch the Terrors.

WHAT A GOAL!! DUNDEE UTD ARE LEVEL! 1-1!! ⚽#MUFC loanee Dylan Levitt scores a WORLDIE! ⚡ It couldn't…could it? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcXvd0yVnu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 11, 2022

The Tangerines will be in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers. The only question is: the second or third round? That will be decided when United visit Dingwall and Motherwell face Celtic on Saturday.

Hoops pressure

Celtic exploded from the blocks, with Anthony Ralston fizzing a shot over the bar before a James Forrest drive was deflected narrowly off target.

Reo Hatate, at the heart of everything in the Hoops midfield, skied another effort from 20 yards following a super surge forward by Liel Abada.

Celtic continued to probe when Hatate played a slick one-two with Giakoumakis, only to lash his wayward drive high into the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Archie Meekison was a shining light for the hosts, with the 20-year-old cutting a calm, collected figure in the engine room against the champions.

And the youngster produced a slick swivel and shot from the edge of the box for United’s sole moment of threat in the first period. However, it zipped past Joe Hart’s right-hand post.

Amid pre-match warnings that any Celtic-supporting interlopers in the United sections would be removed, a small number of individuals were ejected from the George Fox Stand.

Tangerine resistance is breached

Following a capable first-half resistance, the Tangerine wall was breached seven minutes after the break.

Ralston manufactured a sliver of space on the right wing and hung up a sumptuous cross for Celtic’s Greek striker Giakoumakis to power home a header from six yards.

United thought they had equalised when Rory MacLeod rattled the base of the post, only for Nicky Clark to react swiftly and slam the ball Ito an empty net.

However, assistant referee Calum Spence deemed Clark to be offside.

Substitute Tony Watt struck the post with a glancing header following some fine work by Kieran Freeman, with Ilmari Niskanen narrowly failing to convert the follow-up.

Siegrist then kept the Tangerines in the contest with a marvellous near-post block to thwart Jota.

United took advantage of that reprieve in style.

On-loan Manchester United ace Levitt collected a pass from Charlie Mulgrew and lashed a thunderbolt from distance past Hart.

It was another one for his personal United goal of the season compilation — and the strike that will have United fans dusting off their passports.