Dundee United take action after Celtic supporters snap up home end tickets for Tannadice showdown

By Alan Temple
May 9 2022, 5.38pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.07pm
A sold-out Celtic support will arrive at Tannadice
Dundee United have voided hundreds of tickets bought by Celtic supporters for the Tannadice home sections.

The Hoops are already assured the Premiership title, with a six-point lead over Rangers and a realistically unassailable goal difference.

However, they can make it official by avoiding defeat on Wednesday night.

And a swathe of fans have attempted to secure a seat alongside the United supporters.

Following ‘a thorough investigation’, the club have cancelled ‘a number’ of purchases.

Courier Sport understands that figure to be in the low hundreds.

Celtic ran out 3-0 winners on their last visit to Tannadice

United have also warned that perimeter checks will be in place to ensure there are no interlopers among the home fans.

Any Celtic supporters found in the wrong area will be immediately ejected.

Dundee United make position clear

A club statement read: “Dundee United have cancelled a number of tickets for Wednesday’s match with Celtic following a thorough investigation of all purchases for the Dundee United sections of Tannadice.

“A refund has been offered on all cancelled tickets and barcodes on these tickets have been voided.

“These tickets will not work on the turnstiles. Supporters attempting to uses voided tickets will be denied entry.

Dundee United fans created a fine display on the Hoops’ last visit to Tannadice

“Celtic’s allocation for this match is completely sold out and online sales for all areas of the stadium have been suspended.

“For this match we will be conducting an outer security perimeter and supporters will not be permitted to enter the turnstile zone without producing a valid match ticket.

“Anyone found to be in the wrong section of the ground will be ejected with arrangements in place to ensure the safety of all supporters.

“These decisions have been taken in consultation with our ticketing staff, match-day operations team, Celtic and Police Scotland.”

