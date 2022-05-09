Logan Chalmers named Championship player of the month as Dundee United star lights up Inverness loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Logan Chalmers named Championship player of the month as Dundee United star lights up Inverness loan spell

By Alan Temple
May 9 2022, 4.30pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.07pm
Chalmers has shone up north
Dundee United starlet Logan Chalmers has been named Championship player of the month for April following a string of sensational showings for Inverness.

Chalmers, 22, bagged three goals in four appearances last month as the Caley Jags secured their place in the Premiership playoffs.

In total, the gifted winger has rippled the net five times and claimed one assist in 14 outings since making the move to the Highlands.

Chalmers will hope to fire Inverness past Arbroath this week as Billy Dodds’ charges continue to push for promotion.

The former Scotland youth international has already made 40 senior appearances for United. He remains contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

And Chalmers has done a fine job staking his claim for a starting berth at Tannadice next term.

Chalmers in action for United

Addressing Chalmers’ progress recently, Tangerines boss Tam Courts said: “He [Chalmers] is there to get game-time and make an impact.

“After playing against Rangers at the start of the season, he got injured and it was a bit stop-start for him. He needed to go and play somewhere.

“Being involved in the play-offs will be a great bit of experience for him.

“Logan has all the raw materials and, if he can put them all together, he’s someone who can make a positive impact for us.”

