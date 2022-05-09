Logan Chalmers named Championship player of the month as Dundee United star lights up Inverness loan spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United starlet Logan Chalmers has been named Championship player of the month for April following a string of sensational showings for Inverness.

Chalmers, 22, bagged three goals in four appearances last month as the Caley Jags secured their place in the Premiership playoffs.

In total, the gifted winger has rippled the net five times and claimed one assist in 14 outings since making the move to the Highlands.

Chalmers will hope to fire Inverness past Arbroath this week as Billy Dodds’ charges continue to push for promotion.

The former Scotland youth international has already made 40 senior appearances for United. He remains contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

And Chalmers has done a fine job staking his claim for a starting berth at Tannadice next term.

Addressing Chalmers’ progress recently, Tangerines boss Tam Courts said: “He [Chalmers] is there to get game-time and make an impact.

“After playing against Rangers at the start of the season, he got injured and it was a bit stop-start for him. He needed to go and play somewhere.

“Being involved in the play-offs will be a great bit of experience for him.

“Logan has all the raw materials and, if he can put them all together, he’s someone who can make a positive impact for us.”