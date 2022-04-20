Logan Chalmers told how to become a Dundee United mainstay as Tam Courts issues ‘all the tools’ assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Logan Chalmers told how to become a Dundee United mainstay as Tam Courts issues ‘all the tools’ assessment

By Alan Temple
April 20 2022, 10.25pm Updated: April 21 2022, 9.16am
Chalmers in action for United
Chalmers in action for United

Tam Courts insists Logan Chalmers has ‘all the tools’ to thrive at Dundee United after heaping praise on the winger’s dazzling displays for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Chalmers is enjoying a blistering run of form for the Caley Jags, notching five goals in his last five games.

The Scotland under-21 internationalist had only found the net three times in his entire career prior to his hot-streak in the Highlands.

The 22-year-old is underlining the potential that saw him become a creative standout for Micky Mellon’s Tangerines last season, ultimately earning a new contract until the summer of 2024

And Court is adamant Chalmers — who has already made 40 appearances for United — can have a big future at United if he pieces together the ‘raw materials’.

Chalmers celebrates another Inverness goal against Queen of the South on Tuesday evening

“I have been watching what Logan is up to and he’s in very good form for Inverness,” lauded Courts.

He’s there to get game-time and make an impact.

“After playing against Rangers at the start of the season, he got injured and it was a bit stop-start for him.

“He needed to go and play somewhere. Being involved in the play-offs will be a great bit of experience for him.

“I watched the game [against Kilmarnock] last Friday night and it was nice to see him have big moments with the assist and the goal.

“Logan has all the tools. He had a very good season last year under the previous manager [Mellon] when we were playing slightly differently.

“He’s got all the raw materials and, if he can put them all together, he’s someone who can make a positive impact for us.”

Shackles

Meanwhile, Courts has urged his players to ‘take the shackles off’ after claiming there is no pressure on United in the final five games of the season.

Courts says there’s no pressure on United

The Tangerines sit in fourth spot, one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

Fifth place will also secure a place in Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Hearts, Courts added: “I don’t see us carrying any pressure into the final five games.

It was a real slog to get into the top six but we are determined to enjoy it.

“I have told the players to go out, take the shackles off and get back to being the team we were earlier in the season.”

How EVERY Dundee United loan star is faring as Logan Chalmers stakes Tannadice claim

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]