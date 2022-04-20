Logan Chalmers told how to become a Dundee United mainstay as Tam Courts issues ‘all the tools’ assessment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts insists Logan Chalmers has ‘all the tools’ to thrive at Dundee United after heaping praise on the winger’s dazzling displays for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Chalmers is enjoying a blistering run of form for the Caley Jags, notching five goals in his last five games.

The Scotland under-21 internationalist had only found the net three times in his entire career prior to his hot-streak in the Highlands.

The 22-year-old is underlining the potential that saw him become a creative standout for Micky Mellon’s Tangerines last season, ultimately earning a new contract until the summer of 2024

And Court is adamant Chalmers — who has already made 40 appearances for United — can have a big future at United if he pieces together the ‘raw materials’.

“I have been watching what Logan is up to and he’s in very good form for Inverness,” lauded Courts.

“He’s there to get game-time and make an impact.

“After playing against Rangers at the start of the season, he got injured and it was a bit stop-start for him.

“He needed to go and play somewhere. Being involved in the play-offs will be a great bit of experience for him.

“I watched the game [against Kilmarnock] last Friday night and it was nice to see him have big moments with the assist and the goal.

“Logan has all the tools. He had a very good season last year under the previous manager [Mellon] when we were playing slightly differently.

“He’s got all the raw materials and, if he can put them all together, he’s someone who can make a positive impact for us.”

Shackles

Meanwhile, Courts has urged his players to ‘take the shackles off’ after claiming there is no pressure on United in the final five games of the season.

The Tangerines sit in fourth spot, one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

Fifth place will also secure a place in Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Hearts, Courts added: “I don’t see us carrying any pressure into the final five games.

It was a real slog to get into the top six but we are determined to enjoy it.

“I have told the players to go out, take the shackles off and get back to being the team we were earlier in the season.”