Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails fan efforts to fill Dens Park for St Johnstone clash as he targets ‘next step’

Manager Mark McGhee has hailed the efforts of Dundee fans to get Dens Park rocking for the weekend’s relegation face-off with St Johnstone.

Tickets for the South Enclosure are already sold out while seats in the Bobby Cox Stand are also running low.

As well as fans moving quickly to secure their tickets for the big game, there has also been incredible generosity among the fanbase.

Dundee fan Reece Dyer and the Giorgi Nemsadze Dark Blues Supporters Club set up a fundraiser to help supporters who could not afford tickets attend the game.

Their efforts raised £3,875, which the football club matched, meaning there will be hundreds more fans at the game.

Tickets purchased and ready for @DundeeFCCT thankyou again for the generosity. Let’s get behind the lads from the first whistle and push them on to stay up 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/eOv06u4KW2 — Giorgi Nemsadze Dark Blues Supporters Club (@GNDBSC1893) April 18, 2022

Manager McGhee now says it is up to the players to match those efforts on the pitch on Saturday.

“I wish I had won the lottery and I could buy all the tickets because you want the ground full,” he said.

“You want people to come and it to be affordable.

“That gesture by the fans and club is great.

“It is up to us to deliver a performance and a result.”

‘Next step’

McGhee desperately wants to reward the home fans with a much-needed victory against St Johnstone.

Three points would keep their hopes of a great escape alive.

Recent draws against Aberdeen and Dundee United brought positives as they fought back from behind.

The Dens boss, though, has urged his players to “take the next step”.

“There is a change going on and there has been,” he added.

“We were very unlucky to go behind against Dundee United and it was a game largely we edged and deserved to win it.

“If there was any game I would say we deserved to win in our time here then it would be that one.

“They might argue but I don’t think so.

“We just need to take that to the next step.

“We were good against Rangers for an hour and comebacks against Aberdeen and Dundee United.

“Now it is on to the next step – which is a victory.”