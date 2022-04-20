GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans have gone above and beyond to get Dens rocking – up to the players now to give them something to shout about

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Premiership life is on the line this weekend – nothing but victory will do.

Even that might not be enough come the end of the season.

But, at least the Dark Blues will have given it a right good go.

That’s the least supporters ask for.

At times this season, it’s not been evident that’s been the case – looking back at Livingston in February in particular.

Generosity

What is clear this week is Dundee fans are giving everything to support their team when St Johnstone come calling.

Plenty going above and beyond to buy tickets for fellow fans who can’t afford to attend Dens Park.

Efforts by Reece Dyer and the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues over the past week have been remarkable.

Raising almost £4,000 to buy tickets for under-privileged fans is a supreme effort of generosity and charity.

At a time when the cost of living is going through the roof and everyone is beginning to cut back on their outgoings, it could be a huge boost to families struggling right now.

After listening to feedback from fans on social media the club has decided to match this total and will provide the Community Trust with additional tickets to also be given out #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 18, 2022

The club, too, have made an effort with their ticket offer for the final two home games this season.

Mammoth fixture

Everyone connected with the club knows just how big a week this is, there’s no second chances after this.

But, it’s also a recognition from the fanbase that the team need their help.

A support all singing from the same hymn sheet can influence the players on the park.

That’s not always happened this season – mainly due to decisions made by the club, it must be said.

Again, Livingston was a low point in the relationship between club and fanbase.

That was the first home game since the poorly-managed sacking of James McPake.

The ramifications of that decision were played out on the pitch by a group of players that, frankly, looked devoid of ideas, energy and morale.

From there we’ve seen fan groups call for changes to the way the club is run off the pitch, asking for more accountability and transparency.

There have been some improvements in places from Dundee already but we’ll have to wait and see if the connection between owners and fans can still be mended.

I’ll not be holding my breath on that, to be honest.

Get Dens rocking

On the pitch, thankfully the shock of the change in manager has worn off and Mark McGhee’s methods have begun to bring improvements in performance, slowly but surely.

A win, though, continues to evade them.

And that’s the crux now – victory is the only thing that matters this Saturday at home to St Johnstone.

The club is working hard to bring the fans onside and inside Dens Park.

Supporters are going above and beyond to do the same, to get Dens rocking this weekend.

It’s now up to the players to reward that spirit, generosity and loyalty with a result that could transform their season.