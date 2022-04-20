GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans have gone above and beyond to get Dens rocking – up to the players now to give them something to shout about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans have gone above and beyond to get Dens rocking – up to the players now to give them something to shout about

By George Cran
April 20 2022, 8.30am
The fundraiser will allow less-fortunate fans to attend Dundee's final two home games - and boost the numbers inside Dens Park.
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure.

Dundee’s Premiership life is on the line this weekend – nothing but victory will do.

Even that might not be enough come the end of the season.

But, at least the Dark Blues will have given it a right good go.

That’s the least supporters ask for.

At times this season, it’s not been evident that’s been the case – looking back at Livingston in February in particular.

Livingston romped to a 4-0 win at Dens Park in February.

Generosity

What is clear this week is Dundee fans are giving everything to support their team when St Johnstone come calling.

Plenty going above and beyond to buy tickets for fellow fans who can’t afford to attend Dens Park.

Efforts by Reece Dyer and the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues over the past week have been remarkable.

Raising almost £4,000 to buy tickets for under-privileged fans is a supreme effort of generosity and charity.

At a time when the cost of living is going through the roof and everyone is beginning to cut back on their outgoings, it could be a huge boost to families struggling right now.

The club, too, have made an effort with their ticket offer for the final two home games this season.

Mammoth fixture

Everyone connected with the club knows just how big a week this is, there’s no second chances after this.

But, it’s also a recognition from the fanbase that the team need their help.

A support all singing from the same hymn sheet can influence the players on the park.

That’s not always happened this season – mainly due to decisions made by the club, it must be said.

Again, Livingston was a low point in the relationship between club and fanbase.

Dundee face St Johnstone this weekend.

That was the first home game since the poorly-managed sacking of James McPake.

The ramifications of that decision were played out on the pitch by a group of players that, frankly, looked devoid of ideas, energy and morale.

From there we’ve seen fan groups call for changes to the way the club is run off the pitch, asking for more accountability and transparency.

There have been some improvements in places from Dundee already but we’ll have to wait and see if the connection between owners and fans can still be mended.

I’ll not be holding my breath on that, to be honest.

Get Dens rocking

On the pitch, thankfully the shock of the change in manager has worn off and Mark McGhee’s methods have begun to bring improvements in performance, slowly but surely.

A win, though, continues to evade them.

Dundee fans celebrate their team’s equaliser at Tannadice.

And that’s the crux now – victory is the only thing that matters this Saturday at home to St Johnstone.

The club is working hard to bring the fans onside and inside Dens Park.

Supporters are going above and beyond to do the same, to get Dens rocking this weekend.

It’s now up to the players to reward that spirit, generosity and loyalty with a result that could transform their season.

