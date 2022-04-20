Delays on M90 near Perth after disruption to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Delays on M90 near Perth after disruption to roadworks

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 20 2022, 9.54am Updated: April 20 2022, 10.28am
M90 roadworks
The roadworks are affecting the M90 south of Perth. Image: Google.

Drivers are facing delays on the M90 near Perth after disruption to overnight roadworks.

A single-lane closure is in place northbound at Bridge of Earn throughout Wednesday.

Roadworks got under way on Tuesday but were only meant to be taking place overnight.

However, Bear Scotland tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Due to operational issues impacting overnight surfacing improvements on the M90 last night, a single-lane closure requires to remain in place throughout the daytime on the northbound carriageway between Bridge of Earn and Craigend.”

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

Traffic Scotland says motorists are facing a travel time of about 10 minutes through the affected area.

People heading for Perth Racecourse have also been warned their journeys could be delayed.

The course’s 2022 season gets under way on Wednesday.

The resurfacing work will be taking place each night between 7.30pm and 6.30am, and it is planned to finish on Friday morning.

