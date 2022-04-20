Delays on M90 near Perth after disruption to roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing delays on the M90 near Perth after disruption to overnight roadworks.

A single-lane closure is in place northbound at Bridge of Earn throughout Wednesday.

Roadworks got under way on Tuesday but were only meant to be taking place overnight.

However, Bear Scotland tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Due to operational issues impacting overnight surfacing improvements on the M90 last night, a single-lane closure requires to remain in place throughout the daytime on the northbound carriageway between Bridge of Earn and Craigend.”

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

Traffic Scotland says motorists are facing a travel time of about 10 minutes through the affected area.

People heading for Perth Racecourse have also been warned their journeys could be delayed.

The course’s 2022 season gets under way on Wednesday.

The resurfacing work will be taking place each night between 7.30pm and 6.30am, and it is planned to finish on Friday morning.