3 talking points from Dundee’s limp Livingston defeat – team selection, spirit and getting fans back onside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 talking points from Dundee’s limp Livingston defeat – team selection, spirit and getting fans back onside

By George Cran
February 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 28 2022, 3.16pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee (left); Livingston celebrate (top) and Dees depart Dens (bottom).
Dundee boss Mark McGhee (left); Livingston celebrate (top) and Dees depart Dens (bottom).

Bottom of the Premiership heading into March and thrashed 4-0 at home by the side sitting in ninth, Dundee are staring down the barrel of relegation.

There’s no point dressing it up any other way because the future of this season looks bleak for the Dark Blues.

They do still have 11 matches to lift themselves out of trouble but, on the evidence of Saturday’s weak defeat to Livingston, that appears a long shot.

The weekend reverse was just another in a list of big defeats for this squad but the ease in which they were swept aside is deeply worrying.

Team selection and setup

New management team Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk have been in the job less than a fortnight and are still getting to know their squad.

But the team they picked to face Livi was an odd one.

All the creative players were left on the bench – Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn, Luke McCowan, Paul McGowan and Paul McMullan.

Charlie Adam came on for the second half.
Charlie Adam came on for the second half.

It was the strongest bench the Dark Blues have had all season.

By the time any of those players came onto the field, the match was over. And it only took 21 minutes.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi was the one getting the early hook after 23 minutes for McMullan as Dundee changed from three at the back to a straight 4-4-2.

Dundee's Zeno Ibsen Rossi (L) after being substituted.
Dundee’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi (L) after being substituted.

There was a small flurry from Dundee before half-time but then the second half was a procession as Livi took the foot off the gas at 4-0 up.

The weak manner of defeat will have taught McGhee plenty about his new team – he certainly needs to come up with a new plan to face Hibs on Wednesday.

Spirit

This Dundee squad have had bad defeats before but this one felt different.

There was no fight, no urgency, no spirit about the Dark Blues – against this Livingston side, that’s only going to end one way.

The first three goals showed all that as well as an uncertainty over how they were supposed to combat their opponents.

All three first-half goals were similar – get to the byline, cut-back and finish.

Defenders beaten too easily down the flanks and strikers allowed to roam free in the six-yard box, there was no reaction at the time or plan to stop it happening again.

The good thing about this squad is they have shown the ability to bounce back from bad, bad days before.

This next couple of weeks will be their biggest test of all.

Fans

After the reaction to McGhee’s appointment, going 3-0 down after 21 minutes was never going to be taken well.

A decent number left before it was even 3-0, however.

Abuse was hurled in the direction of managing director John Nelms and boss McGhee sat next to him in the director’s box.

And the interaction between a young fan with his phone and the Dens manager wasn’t a good look for the club or for anybody involved either.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee and a young fan  at the end of the 4-0 defeat to Livingston.

In among the anger there is a fair amount of apathy, too.

In a relegation battle, a passionate support gives a team a major boost – getting fans back onside is a big problem for Dundee.

It’s an issue that can only be solved by performances on the pitch.

Performances far, far better than the one put in on Saturday.

GEORGE CRAN: The heart has been ripped out of Dundee – it’s a mammoth task for Mark McGhee to dispel dread of what lies ahead for Dark Blues

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]